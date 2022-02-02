The 8 Best Spotify Alternatives in 2022

Find the best music streaming app for you

By
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Writer
  • Swansea University, Staffordshire University
Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Updated on February 2, 2022

There are plenty of Spotify alternatives that can offer features (and artists) you just can't get from the green-themed giant. If you're passionate about music, it's a smart idea to search around and check out some different options. Some options even work out as better value too. 

We've searched through all the Spotify alternatives currently out there and picked out some of the best examples of a different way of music or podcast streaming. These services are available on numerous platforms but bear in mind that not all are available in every country around the world. 

What are Good Alternatives to Spotify?

As with picking out any new service, there are some great alternatives to what you're used to using. There isn't really one streaming service to beat all other streaming services. Each offer different pros and cons, along with different artist options, and other functionality. Much of the decision making process depends on what you value most from listening to music or podcasts. 

Is There a Cheaper Alternative to Spotify?

Some streaming services are cheaper than Spotify while others may cost more in exchange for better features or higher audio quality. We've made sure to highlight the cheapest options for those on a budget, as well as looked at how some services tie in with other subscriptions you may already use. 

01
of 08

Apple Music - Best for Apple users

Apple Music
What We Like

  • Integrates very well with all Apple devices.

  • Spatial audio support.

  • Live radio options.

What We Don't Like

  • No free plan option.

  • Some limitations with listening offline.


If you own Apple devices, Apple Music is an obvious choice. While there's no free plan, it does offer an extensive trial period to check it out. Over 90 million songs are available with thousands of playlists including curated options as it learns your music taste. Podcasts are also ably catered for here. Spatial audio features in conjunction with your Apple hardware means it sounds great too. It's a well-designed rival to Spotify. Just look out for some quirky limitations if you want to listen offline.

02
of 08

Amazon Music Unlimited: Best for Amazon Customers

Amazon Music
What We Like

  • Free trial.

  • Spatial audio.

  • Some ultra HD quality tracks.

What We Don't Like

  • Not quite as many tracks as competitors.


Amazon Music Unlimited lives up to its name with unlimited access to 75 million songs with unlimited skips when listening offline. There are millions of podcast episodes too so there's no shortage of options. Searching is easy with ultra HD quality tracks also available in the results. Amazon Prime members get a discounted subscription so it's tempting if you're already tied into the ecosystem, especially with great integration with Echo devices. 

03
of 08

YouTube Music: Best for Uploading your Own Collection

YouTube Music
What We Like

  • Smart algorithms.

  • Easy to use.

What We Don't Like

  • Limited high fidelity music.

YouTube Music offers up a free trial which is always welcome news. Once in, it offers some smart algorithms to ensure your playlist recommendations are suitably in key with your tastes. It has easy to use apps and you can even upload up to 100,000 of your own tracks to keep everything in one place. That includes support for high-fidelity tracks but when it comes to options online, it's a bit limited compared to others.

04
of 08

Bandcamp: Best for Discovering New Artists

Bandcamp
What We Like

  • New music you won't have heard of before.

  • Helps support independent artists.

What We Don't Like

  • Interface could be clearer.

Bandcamp is for the music fan who loves to seek out new artists before everyone else. Bandcamp is indie-focused, you won't find big names here so it's a service best paired with something else. However, it does offer some great lesser known names and it's entirely free to check out. It's down to you if you want to pay for an album with pre-orders easily arranged and even live concerts available through the service. Its interface is delightful to look at but not exactly as straightforward as others out there. 

05
of 08

SoundCloud: Best for Remixing Music

SoundCloud
What We Like

  • Millions of songs and podcasts.

  • Can create your own remixes.

What We Don't Like

  • No free plan available.

SoundCloud offers the best of many worlds. It has more than 265 million songs and podcasts, including some upcoming indie artists, as well as better known people who started out there. Like Bandcamp, it's best for those seeking out the next big thing but there's a fun twist. Subscribe to the Go+ plan and you can dub multiple tracks over each other, acting like your very own DJ and creating remixes. Alongside that are more conventional features like unlimited downloads, high quality audio, and smart recommendations.

06
of 08

Deezer: Best for Great Recommendations

Deezer
What We Like

  • Deezer flow algorithm is great.

  • Available in hundreds of countries.

  • Easy to use.

What We Don't Like

  • Limited number of podcasts.

  • Not as high fidelity as some.

Deezer has a lot of different options but it's the service's smart algorithm system that makes it most appealing. Sometimes referred to as Deezer Flow, it formulates an invite mix of favorites and new tracks in a way that means you're highly likely to enjoy everything you listen to. It works better than some competitors and it's fairly well priced too. High fidelity music is available but it's not quite as high-end as elsewhere. Still, with 73 million songs, you won't run out of choices fast. 

07
of 08

Tidal: Best for High-Fidelity Music

Tidal
What We Like

  • Extensive audio library.

  • High-fidelity audio as standard.

What We Don't Like

  • More expensive when subscribed to via App Store.

  • Potential CarPlay issues.

Tidal is the best streaming service for high-fidelity music bar none. It offers over 80 million tracks with its basic HiFi plan offering up to 1,411kbps quality music as standard. Spend a little more and you get up to 9,216kbps which is sure to delight audiophiles. Elsewhere, it has everything else you could want from a music streaming service including offline functionality, easy to use apps, and tons of choice. The only downside is that its CarPlay app is flawed and it costs more if you subscribe directly through the App Store.

08
of 08

Pandora: Best for Podcasts

Pandora's main browsing page.
What We Like

  • Simple to use.

  • Extensive podcast options.

What We Don't Like

  • Some issues with buffering.

One of the first streaming services, Pandora continues to be a hit thanks to offering a more extensive non-music based selection. That includes plenty of podcasts as well as comedy so there's something for every mood. It has a clever algorithm that's simply set up via thumbs up or down with extensive search features backing it up. It's not quite as stable as something like Spotify according to some reports, but you'll rarely notice an issue.

Was this page helpful?