The 8 Best Spotify Alternatives in 2022

There are plenty of Spotify alternatives that can offer features (and artists) you just can't get from the green-themed giant. If you're passionate about music, it's a smart idea to search around and check out some different options. Some options even work out as better value too.



We've searched through all the Spotify alternatives currently out there and picked out some of the best examples of a different way of music or podcast streaming. These services are available on numerous platforms but bear in mind that not all are available in every country around the world.



What are Good Alternatives to Spotify?

As with picking out any new service, there are some great alternatives to what you're used to using. There isn't really one streaming service to beat all other streaming services. Each offer different pros and cons, along with different artist options, and other functionality. Much of the decision making process depends on what you value most from listening to music or podcasts.



Is There a Cheaper Alternative to Spotify?

Some streaming services are cheaper than Spotify while others may cost more in exchange for better features or higher audio quality. We've made sure to highlight the cheapest options for those on a budget, as well as looked at how some services tie in with other subscriptions you may already use.