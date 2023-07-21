Beats Studio Pro Are Probably Better Than Apple’s 'Abandoned' AirPods Max

Beats Studio Pros pack in all the latest Apple AirPods tech into non-Apple headphones.

They even do hi-res audio over USB-C.

This could be a preview of AirPods Max 2.

Beats

Beats' new Studio Pro are the headphones that Apple's AirPods Max should have been.

Because Beats is owned by Apple, its headphones are the only third-party cans to get Apple's proprietary tech, which means that Beats is also a unique glimpse into an alternate universe where Apple makes cheap-looking plastic gadgets that are actually still pretty great. And the new Beats Studio Pro, the latest version of Beats' original pre-Apple over-ear headphones, actually manage to be better than Apple's own, apparently abandoned, AirPods Max.

"Curious to see wired lossless audio support land in a set of Beats headphones first when Apple has its own brand of headphones which are getting closer to their third birthday, and were originally marketed for their audio quality despite being incompatible with the lossless audio library added to Apple Music just a few months later," writes Apple watcher Nick Heer on his Pixel Envy blog.



AirBandoned

Beats

Apple's AirPods Max first launched at the end of 2020, and haven't seen an update since. The only major change was a software update that actually seemed to downgrade the active noise canceling (ANC) last year, likely due to a patent infringement. So while Apple's top-of-the-line $549 headphones are pretty great, they also have worse ANC than the AirPods Pro, and as we shall see, trail the new Beats in many other ways.

Of all Apple's product categories, the music gadgets are the most volatile. The iPod Hi-Fi, a boombox with a slot for the iPod on top, came out in 2007 and lasted only a year and a half. Then the HomePod was dumped after just three years, only to be resurrected in a cheaper, simpler version. The in-ear AirPods, both regular and Pro, are a hit, but the AirPods Max seem to have been forgotten, even by Apple.

And when Apple added lossless high-quality streaming to Apple Music last year, the AirPods Max have remained staunchly incompatible, both over Bluetooth and over a cable.

But have they been abandoned? Or are these new Beats Studio Pros a preview of the AirPods Max 2?

Beats Beat Max

Beats

The new Beats Studio Pro headphones offer the same iconic, amorphous plasticky look they always have, but on the inside, everything is new. The drivers (speakers) have been upgraded, but it's the Apple-flavored tech that's interesting here.

First, they act just like AirPods. Bring them close to a phone to pair them and then enjoy automatic switching across all your Apple computers. You can also enjoy Apple's excellent transparency and other ANC modes, plus personalized Spatial Audio. To use this, you scan your ears with your iPhone's front camera, and it builds a 3D model of the inside of your ear. It then tailors the 3D Spatial Audio surround sound to be even more convincing. It's surprisingly effective.

So far, this is exactly what you get with Apple's various AirPods. But then we get to the new stuff.

For example, you can connect the new Beats directly via USB-C, and when you do, you get high-res playback up to 24bit/48kHz, which means you can listen to lossless streams from Apple Music, Tidal, and so on, or just use them with your computer of iPad when creating and mixing your own music. Oddly, according to a review by The Verge's Chris Welch, the various noise-canceling options don't work in this mode, although they work just fine when using a regular 3.5mm jack cable.

In USB-C mode, you can also access three different sound profiles, Beats Signature (for music), Entertainment (for movies and TV shows), and Conversation (yes, that's right).

And unlike other Apple tech, these USB-C sound profiles work with non-Apple hardware, like Android phones.

"For those prioritizing portability, USB-C compatibility, and longer battery life, the Beats Studio Pro can be a worthy competitor to other headphones like the XM5. However, if you already own AirPods Max, switching to Beats Studio Pro might not offer enough benefits to justify the trade," music writer Michaela Melo told Lifewire via email.

It's an esoteric mix indeed, but it makes a lot more sense if you consider that these features will all likely come to any new model of AirPods Max. The USB-C is especially important because it lets you use the same headphones for music production and for music listening, something which is a frankly absurd omission on a $550 set of headphones (the current AirPods Max can connect with a wire via Lightning, but they can't do hi-res audio this way).

So, maybe the AirPods Max really have been abandoned, and Apple is shoehorning everything into its Beats line. Or perhaps they're more like the MacPro, in that everything goes quiet for a few years, and then Apple makes a big update that still costs way too much, and disappoints as many people as it pleases. We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, Beats Studio Pro might be the best on-ear cans for Apple users.