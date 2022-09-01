What to Know You must be an admin of the Facebook page to ban and unban.

On Facebook page: Click Members tab > scroll to person > click three dots next to name > Block from group .

tab > scroll to person > click next to name > . From member's post: Hover cursor over person's name > click three dots to right of profile card > Block.

This article explains how to ban someone from a Facebook page.

How to Ban Someone on a Facebook Page

Facebook's group management tools make it easy to add and subtract from your group's roster of members. Whether you're on a desktop computer or mobile device, you can manage who gets to take part in your profile and who will be left out of the conversation.

How to Ban Using the Members Page

As a page admin, you have a range of moderation tools at your disposal. If suspensions and activity limitations aren't enough to alleviate the issue, it takes a few mouse clicks to remove someone from the group.

From the group page, select the Members tab to access the group's entire roster. Once in the Members page, scroll to the individual you want to block from the page. Click the three buttons to the right of their profile listing and click Block from group. Confirm your selection to finish blocking the person.

How to Ban Someone from Their Post

In the event a person posts something so egregious that it warrants immediate action, you can block them directly from the post in question.



Scroll to the offending post in question and click the three buttons at the top right and then select Remove post and block author. A warning pop-up will confirm that you want to go through with removing that individual. From this screen, you can delete the last seven days of their activity in the group and/or block the user's future profiles.



How to Ban Someone In the App

Scroll to the offending post and tap the three dots to the top right of the post. A menu will pop up from the bottom of the screen with a long list of options. Select Delete post and block user. Then, you will be brought back to the page with a pop-up window confirming you want to block that person from the page.

How to Unban Someone from a Facebook Group

Sometimes a person makes good and is willing to play by your group's rules. If that's the case, you can always unban and unblock them from your page.

Unbanning on the Website

From the group page, select the Members tab to access the group's entire roster. To the right on the Members page is the list of blocked individuals. Click on the Unblock button next to the appropriate user and confirm you want to bring them back into the group.

Unbanning via Mobile Device

While on your group's main page, tap on the Members option to see the whole roster of users. Once there, tap on the Blocked button to see all blocked individuals. Then, find the correct person you'd like to bring back into the group and tap Remove block. You will have to confirm your selection.