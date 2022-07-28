Backbone Has a PlayStation-Style Controller for Your iPhone

A new PlayStation Edition of the Backbone smartphone controller has arrived as an iPhone exclusive.

Is this the rumored PlayStation mobile controller hinted at back in November of 2021? It's difficult to say for certain, but the new Backbone One PlayStation Edition iPhone controller comes pretty close to those early rumblings. Just like the regular Backbone One, it's an external device that clamps around your phone to provide physical buttons as a replacement for touch screen controls. Unlike the regular version, however, this one is officially licensed by Sony and has been designed to look like a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

Sony

Aesthetics aside, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition, in conjunction with the Remote Play app and a strong broadband connection, allows you to play PS4 and PS5 games from your iPhone. The regular Backbone One and other smartphone controllers also do this, but now it looks the part as well.

It's not limited to PlayStation games, though—you can also use the controller for other game streaming services, and, of course, any iPhone games you download from the App Store.

Each new Backbone One PlayStation Edition also includes a few extras by way of free subscription trials. Aside from the controller itself, a purchase will also grant you three months of Discord Nitro, two months of Google Stadia Pro, and one month of Apple Arcade.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is available now for the iPhone, priced at $99.99, and only in white. There is no information on an Android-compatible version of the PlayStation Edition.