News > Gaming Ayaneo’s New 2S and Geek S1 Could Seriously Compete With Steam Deck and Ally The specs are strong with this one. By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 12:47PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Chinese gaming giant Ayaneo is back with a new handheld console set to rival the Asus ROG, the Nintendo Switch, and similar devices. The forthcoming Ayaneo 2S offers some serious improvements over the prior release, the Ayaneo 2. Most of these improvements are underneath the hood, as this thing has plenty of horsepower for playing AAA games. It is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 7000 chip that looks similar to the one featured in the recently-teased Asus ROG Ally handheld console. The chipset also features a Radeon 780M mobile graphics processor. Ayaneo With a chip designed to play modern games, the device needs a workaround for heat, which the Ayaneo 2S does via a three-pipe cooling system. The company also announced during a one-hour video presentation that the handheld would feature an improved fingerprint sensor, a more colorful display, smoother trigger buttons, and a newly-designed case. There have also been rumors that you will be able to easily swap out the motherboard to improve performance down the line, just like a regular PC. This is not the only portable console on the horizon for Ayaneo. It also showed off the Ayaneo Geek 1S, a stripped-down version of the 2S. Both consoles will debut on Indiegogo by the end of the month and officially go on sale in mid-May, shipping at the end of June. Ayaneo promises a complete redesign of its Windows-mounted storefront in time for both launches. The company has yet to offer a price for the 2S, but leaks indicate that the Asus ROG Ally with similar specs will cost $700 when it launches. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit