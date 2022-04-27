News > Gaming AviaGames Study Reveals Moms Are the New Mobile Gamers 40 percent use it to help deal with stress By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 27, 2022 12:06PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Mobile game developer AviaGames revealed the results of its Mother's Day survey to show off an ever-increasing audience of moms playing video games to relieve stress. The survey was conducted in early April 2022 and asked over 33,000 female players in the US about their gaming habits, like why they play and how it fits into their lives. Some of the results showed that 40 percent play mobile games to deal with stress, and around 65 percent play up to four hours a day. Phynart Studio/Getty Images The survey also revealed a shift in gaming behavior. Over 50 percent of gaming moms worked full-time jobs, with a little more than 10 percent working part-time. Funnily enough, the data revealed that nearly half surveyed would rather play games than spend time with their significant other. Mobile gaming may also have the unintended effect of saving money as more than 40 percent surveyed would rather game than go shopping or even sleep. And 60 percent actively play and further identify as hardcore. These numbers illustrate how popular mobile gaming is within the gaming industry. Looking at more figures by Statista, the mobile gaming market takes up 57 percent of video game revenue across the globe. Marko Geber/Getty Images In the US alone, the market has a value of over $25 billion, crushing the 2020 record of $10.73 billion. It also turns out that puzzle games make the most money which is what AviaGames specializes in alongside casino titles. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit