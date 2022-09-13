Aventon's Level.2 Electric Bike Is Here to Solve Your Commuting Woes

Aventon continues to push the e-bike space forward with the surprise launch of the Level.2 commuter bike, a refresh of the company’s flagship Level 1 design.

This is not a minor refresh, as the Level.2 is filled with innovations, both big and small, to make your daily commute just a little bit easier. This electric bike includes a 48V/500W brushless hub motor that can be overclocked to 750W, allowing for speeds up to 28 miles per hour, though your speed may be hobbled to 20 mph according to local rules and regulations.

Aventon

This motor also includes a torque sensor, a first for the company, that promises a more nuanced and responsive pedal assist. The 8-speed gearset allows for increased ride flexibility, and there is also a throttle mode for when you don’t have the energy to climb that last hill before work.

The lockable and removable battery has also gotten a significant update, now boasting up to 60 miles of use per charge with the lower pedal assist levels engaged.

There is some techy stuff here too. This bike is now Bluetooth-compatible, so you can pair it with a smartphone for improved fitness monitoring, and the color LCD display is now fully backlit for checking important ride metrics at night. On that note, there's integrated safety lighting running throughout the exterior.

Aventon’s Level.2 electric bike is available in two designs, a 52-lb step-through model and a 54-lb step-over model. Each bike boasts a maximum ride capacity of 300 pounds and ships with fenders, a kickstand, and a rear rack.

These bikes are available now, though they are not the cheapest electric bicycles on the block, as they cost nearly $2,000.