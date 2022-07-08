Streaming > Streaming Devices How to Authorize a Computer for Apple TV You can only authorize a Mac and it all starts from the Account menu bar item By Matthew S. Smith Matthew S. Smith Twitter Writer Beloit College Matthew S. Smith has been writing about consumer tech since 2007. Formerly the Lead Editor at Digital Trends, he's also written for PC Mag, TechHive, and others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 8, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Authorize a Mac for Apple TV Can I Authorize Windows? Can I Authorize Chrome OS? Watching Apple TV in iTunes Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Apple TV app: Account in Menu Bar > Authorizations > Authorize This Computer.Enter your Apple ID and password. This article explains how to authorize Apple TV so you can start watching shows and movies on your Mac. How to Authorize a Mac for Apple TV Follow the steps below to authorize a computer running MacOS for Apple TV. In the Apple TV app, open Account from the Menu Bar, then select Authorizations > Authorize This Computer. Your Mac must be running MacOS 10.15 Catalina (or newer) to use the Apple TV app. Enter your Apple ID and password. Again open Account from the Menu Bar, and then select Sign In. Enter your Apple ID and password. Authorizing Apple TV will provide access to all of your past purchases, including those that you made while using iTunes. It's important to both authorize and sign in to Apple TV. You may not see all content if you only authorize but do not sign in, or vice versa. You must sign in to access Apple TV+, as well. You can only authorize five devices, but you can deauthorize other devices if you are at your limit. Our article explaining deauthorizing iTunes on old or dead devices will help you through the process. You can sign in on as many devices as you'd like. Can I Authorize Windows for Apple TV? It's not possible to authorize Windows for Apple TV. Apple doesn't offer an Apple TV app for Windows, so you won't be able to access some Apple TV features and content on a Windows computer. If you are interested in using Apple TV on your Windows device, however, there are some workarounds. You can use Airplay to stream to your Windows PC. It's possible to use iTunes to do this (though it is officially at end of life and may one day be removed), or you can download a third-party app. Those only interested in the Apple TV+ streaming service can watch Apple TV+ in a web browser. This won't offer access to any content you've purchased or rented, however. Can I Authorize Chrome OS for Apple TV? It's not possible to authorize Chrome OS for Apple TV; Apple doesn't offer an Apple TV app for Chrome OS or Android. There's no way to use AirPlay on Chrome OS, either, so streaming to your Chromebook won't work. However, those only interested in the Apple TV+ streaming service can watch Apple TV+ in a web browser. Can I Watch Apple TV in iTunes? Apple discontinued iTunes in 2019. It was possible to purchase and view movies and TV shows on iTunes, but this was not called Apple TV at the time. macOS has moved to newer apps like Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books. Features once found in iTunes are now incorporated into these apps. Macs running macOS 10.15 Catalina (or newer) can't download iTunes from the App Store. Windows users can still download iTunes from Apple and use it to view older content purchased through iTunes. The same is true for Mac users who haven't upgraded to macOS 10.15 Catalina. You will need to authorize iTunes on your computer if you haven't done so already. FAQ How do I reset an Apple TV? To factory reset an Apple TV, use the Apple TV remote to navigate to Settings > System > Reset. When finished, your Apple TV will be restored to its original factory settings. How to I restart an Apple TV? To restart the Apple TV as a standard troubleshooting step, use your remote to navigate to the Apple TV's Settings, and then select System > Restart. You can also press and hold the Menu and Home buttons simultaneously until the Apple TV status light starts blinking. How do I reset an Apple TV remote? To reset your Apple TV remote (or Siri remote), press and hold the Menu and Volume Up buttons for a few seconds, and then release them. You'll see a message on the Apple TV that the remote is paired or in the pairing process. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit