How to Authorize a Computer for Apple TV

This article explains how to authorize Apple TV so you can start watching shows and movies on your Mac.

How to Authorize a Mac for Apple TV

Follow the steps below to authorize a computer running MacOS for Apple TV.

In the Apple TV app, open Account from the Menu Bar, then select Authorizations > Authorize This Computer. Your Mac must be running MacOS 10.15 Catalina (or newer) to use the Apple TV app. Enter your Apple ID and password. Again open Account from the Menu Bar, and then select Sign In. Enter your Apple ID and password.

Authorizing Apple TV will provide access to all of your past purchases, including those that you made while using iTunes.

It's important to both authorize and sign in to Apple TV. You may not see all content if you only authorize but do not sign in, or vice versa. You must sign in to access Apple TV+, as well.

You can only authorize five devices, but you can deauthorize other devices if you are at your limit. Our article explaining deauthorizing iTunes on old or dead devices will help you through the process. You can sign in on as many devices as you'd like.

Can I Authorize Windows for Apple TV?

It's not possible to authorize Windows for Apple TV. Apple doesn't offer an Apple TV app for Windows, so you won't be able to access some Apple TV features and content on a Windows computer. If you are interested in using Apple TV on your Windows device, however, there are some workarounds.

You can use Airplay to stream to your Windows PC. It's possible to use iTunes to do this (though it is officially at end of life and may one day be removed), or you can download a third-party app.

Those only interested in the Apple TV+ streaming service can watch Apple TV+ in a web browser. This won't offer access to any content you've purchased or rented, however.





Can I Authorize Chrome OS for Apple TV?

It's not possible to authorize Chrome OS for Apple TV; Apple doesn't offer an Apple TV app for Chrome OS or Android.

There's no way to use AirPlay on Chrome OS, either, so streaming to your Chromebook won't work. However, those only interested in the Apple TV+ streaming service can watch Apple TV+ in a web browser.



Can I Watch Apple TV in iTunes?

Apple discontinued iTunes in 2019. It was possible to purchase and view movies and TV shows on iTunes, but this was not called Apple TV at the time.

macOS has moved to newer apps like Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books. Features once found in iTunes are now incorporated into these apps. Macs running macOS 10.15 Catalina (or newer) can't download iTunes from the App Store.

Windows users can still download iTunes from Apple and use it to view older content purchased through iTunes. The same is true for Mac users who haven't upgraded to macOS 10.15 Catalina. You will need to authorize iTunes on your computer if you haven't done so already.

