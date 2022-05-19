News > Streaming Audi Adds Apple Music to ‘Nearly All’ Available Models They call it a ‘concert hall on wheels’ By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 19, 2022 11:44AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Listening to music while driving is one of the best parts about sitting behind the wheel, but connecting your smartphone to the car via Bluetooth or USB? Not so much. Luckily, automobile manufacturer Audi is listening and has eliminated the need for Bluetooth or USB by directly integrating the streaming service Apple Music into a wide range of models. Audi Most newly manufactured cars released in North America, Europe, and Japan, starting with 2022 models, will ship with Apple Music directly integrated into the vehicle, accessible via in-car Internet and controllable via the automobile’s multimedia interface or touchscreen. If you’ve already purchased a 2022 Audi and are afraid of missing out, don’t worry. The service is being rolled out wirelessly to cars already on the road via a firmware update. Of course, the European manufacturing giant is not throwing in a free subscription to Apple Music. That’s on you, though in-car Internet simplifies the process. Details regarding data plan pricing options are still nebulous, but the first 3GB should be free for European customers, with no word on America yet. The luxury automobile mainstay is lauding the implementation of Apple Music, saying that it transforms its brand into a “concert hall on wheels.” To that end, Audi vehicles also feature premium Bang & Olufsen sound systems with plenty of customization options. As a matter of fact, the Audi e-tron GT allows for 3D sound via a whopping 16 speakers located throughout the vehicle. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit