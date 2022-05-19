Audi Adds Apple Music to ‘Nearly All’ Available Models

Listening to music while driving is one of the best parts about sitting behind the wheel, but connecting your smartphone to the car via Bluetooth or USB? Not so much.

Luckily, automobile manufacturer Audi is listening and has eliminated the need for Bluetooth or USB by directly integrating the streaming service Apple Music into a wide range of models.

Audi

Most newly manufactured cars released in North America, Europe, and Japan, starting with 2022 models, will ship with Apple Music directly integrated into the vehicle, accessible via in-car Internet and controllable via the automobile’s multimedia interface or touchscreen.

If you’ve already purchased a 2022 Audi and are afraid of missing out, don’t worry. The service is being rolled out wirelessly to cars already on the road via a firmware update.

Of course, the European manufacturing giant is not throwing in a free subscription to Apple Music. That’s on you, though in-car Internet simplifies the process. Details regarding data plan pricing options are still nebulous, but the first 3GB should be free for European customers, with no word on America yet.

The luxury automobile mainstay is lauding the implementation of Apple Music, saying that it transforms its brand into a “concert hall on wheels.” To that end, Audi vehicles also feature premium Bang & Olufsen sound systems with plenty of customization options.

As a matter of fact, the Audi e-tron GT allows for 3D sound via a whopping 16 speakers located throughout the vehicle.