AT&T Offers Major Discount on Galaxy Foldables—Here's the Scoop

Samsung just unveiled two new foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4, but at $1,000 and $1,700, respectively, these new gadgets may be out of reach for many consumers.

Or are they? AT&T is making the high price tags more palatable by offering substantial deals on both devices. The company says they will give out the Galaxy Z Flip4 for free and contribute $1,000 toward the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold4, as long as you preorder through the provider and jump through a few hoops.

Here is how it works. You have to already own a Galaxy phone, though there are no limits regarding age or condition. When you trade this phone in upon preordering, you receive $1,000 in promo credits, adding up to the cost of a Z Flip4 or a large chunk of the cost for a Z Fold4. This promo brings the price of the Z Fold4 down to just $800.

Preorders also include a Samsung case and a memory upgrade for the phone of your choice. You can queue up to preorder the Z Flip4 or preorder the Z Fold4, right now.

The telecom provider has not officially detailed how these promo credits work, but in the past, AT&T has not simply taken the amount off at checkout but rather required consumers to opt-in for a full contract, with small monthly discounts accruing each month. They also may place restrictions on available contract types.

The robust rebates don’t stop at foldable gadgets, either. AT&T is also offering deep discounts on the just-announced Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. Preordering one watch will get you a second one for $430 off.