The Atari 2600+ Arrives With HDMI and Widescreen Support

Revisit your classic Atari 2600 and 7800 games on a new official console that boasts HDMI output and widescreen capabilities.

Atari announced an updated version of its 2600 console, originally released in 1977, that promises a sharper picture, comes with 10 games, and will play (most of) your old cartridges.

The classic—and arguably iconic—Atari 2600 game console is returning via the slightly modernized and updated Atari 2600+. This new take on an almost 50-year-old classic promises the same gaming experience you remember (or want to share) from back in the day, but now with widescreen and HDMI video support.

Hardware-wise, the 2600+ looks very similar to its older namesake but is, according to Atari, "80% of original size." It also utilizes 256MB DDR3 RAM and comes with 256MB of internal storage, which may not sound like much but it's still leaps and bounds over the bytes (not MB) offered by the original. Also the Atari logo lights up when you're using it.

A number of classic games are also included with the 2600+ by way of a 10-in-1 cartridge, and original 2600 and 7800 game cartridges are also compatible—if you have any. So you can at least play Adventure, Combat, Dodge 'Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, RealSports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball, and Yars' Revenge out of the box. Though if you want to play with anyone else, you'll need to add an extra CX40+ joystick to your order, as the 2600+ only includes one.

You can preorder the Atari 2600+ now, priced at $129.99 for the console, one CX40+ joystick (you can add more for $24.99 each), the 10-in-1 game cartridge, and HDMI and power cables. There's no specific release date yet, but Atari says the console will ship sometime in November.