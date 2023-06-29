ASUS’s New Zenfone 10 Boasts Stronger Performance and Cameras in a Compact Frame

An improved processor, two upgraded cameras, and wireless charging (finally!). With a little AI tossed in for good measure, it might be able to compete with other flagship devices.

The next flagship smartphone from ASUS, the Zenfone 10, has been revealed, promising high-end performance and similarly high-end camera quality in a compact form.

ASUS is continuing its flagship Zenfone line with the new Zenfone 10, which the company says has been designed to further push the capabilities of its compact smartphones. Boasting a more powerful processor and faster memory over the Zenfone 9, an improved camera system, and more in a 5.9-inch space.

A display upgrade gives the Zenfone 10 a Gorilla Glass Victus screen with a pixel density of 445 ppi and a 144 Hz refresh rate, making for smoother motion and stronger colors for games and video. The new device also uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform (processor), providing more oomph than the Zenfone 9's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Wireless charging has also been added to the Zenfone 10, which is a first for the line.

Two of the three cameras have also been upgraded, with the rear ultra-wide now going up to 13 MP and the front-facing camera jumping from the 12 MP in the Zenfone 9 to 32 MP. Several AI-assisted features have been built into the new camera system, too, boasting improved low-light photos and sharper details when zooming in.

The Zenfone 9's video stabilization has also carried over, but it's been improved further with "Adaptive EIS," utilizing the phone's gyro to detect motion and make on-the-fly adjustments.

You'll be able to order the Zenfone 10 in the US around the end of Q3, 2023—so most likely the back half of August or sometime in September—while Europe and APAC can expect a July release.

Pricing for North America hasn't been disclosed yet, but the UK store lists the phone at £819.99 (approx. $1035).