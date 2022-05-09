ASUS Unveils Its New Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Laptop

ASUS has announced plans for its 2022 laptop lineup, which include across-the-board changes and a new Zenbook Pro 16X OLED.

At today's live stream of its Pinnacle of Performance event, ASUS announced plans to reduce weight, increase performance, and bring OLED displays to its newest laptops. This encompasses the company's new and upcoming Zenbook and Vivobook devices, but the new Zenbook Pro 16X OLED was a big highlight.

ASUS

According to both the presentation and the ASUS website, the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED offers either an Intel 2.3 GHz i7 or 2.5 GHz i9 processor for improved performance. It also offers either 16GB or 32GB of system memory, and between 512GB to 2TB of internal storage via Solid State Drive. All with Windows 11 installed out of the box.

A new "Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra)" mechanism is also included with the PRO 16X OLED, which automatically tilts the keyboard for ergonomic (i.e. comfort) purposes. It's also backlit with an RGB backlight system that can indicate changing between apps, new emails, low battery, and more.

ASUS

Then there's the "OLED" part of "Zenbook Pro 16X OLED," which as you might expect involves the laptop's display. It's 4K, Dolby Vision certified, PANTONE-validated, and is basically meant to be extremely color-accurate for just about anything you'd be viewing on it. But in addition to being a 4K OLED screen, it's also a 16-inch NanoEdge touchscreen meant to work with the ASUS Pen 2.0.

There's no word yet on a precise release date or cost for this flagship Zenbook Pro, unfortunately. For now, the company wants you to "stay tuned," as the Pro 16X OLED and other newly-announced laptops will likely appear in the ASUS shop later this year.