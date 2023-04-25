News > Gaming Asus Teases Powerful Portable Game Console to Rival the Steam Deck The ROG Ally is lightweight and runs Windows 11 By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 06:09PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Asus just announced a new portable console set to do battle with Valve's Steam Deck and, of course, the iconic Nintendo Switch. The ROG Ally certainly seems like a powerful contender, with an AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor that the company says can "breeze through AAA games and indie titles with ease." To that end, much of the design focuses on heat dispersal, with dual-fan thermal, thin heatsink fins, and high-friction heat pipes. The end result? A console that is cool to the touch, no matter the orientation. Asus One initial benefit over the Steam Deck? The ROG Ally runs Windows 11, making for easier access to certain game stores and distribution platforms, as the Steam Deck runs on a proprietary version of Linux. This is also an extremely light and portable handheld gaming device, despite the high-end specs, as it weighs just over one pound (21 ounces.) Like all modern handhelds, there is a touchscreen onboard and plenty of backlights (500 nits) to help view content when playing outdoors. The 120Hz display is 1080p and integrates with FreeSync Premium for increased motion clarity and reduced stuttering when experiencing drops in frame rate. The ROG Ally also features dual Dolby Atmos speakers, upgradeable storage of up to 512GB, and 16GB of dual-channel RAM. Asus Asus remains mum regarding pricing and release date information but is holding a launch event May 11. The company also announced that the handheld ships with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass, which is nothing to sneeze at. It has also not announced any information regarding battery life, which is typically a point of concern for modern handhelds. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit