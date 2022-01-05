ASUS Expands Zenbook Lineup With Three New Laptops

During CES 2022, ASUS unveiled new additions to its Zenbook series along with new Chromebooks and gaming laptops.

The Zenbook additions are the Zenbook 14 OLED, 14X OLED Space Edition, and the 17 Fold OLED. The other new devices include the Chromebook Flip CX5, which has a 360° ErgoLift hinge that can adjust the display to any angle, and the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop.

ASUS

The 14 OLED is a lightweight 14-inch laptop powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel Core processors, 16 GB of RAM, and PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Its bright OLED NanoEdge Validated display comes with DisplayHDR True Black 500 for deeper shadows and TÜV Rheinland certification for eye protection.

The Space Edition adds 32 GB of RAM, PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, and a 3.5-inch OLED display on the back that shows customizable animations called ZenVision. This laptop has also been specially built to withstand extreme temperatures from -11 to 141-degrees Fahrenheit.

The 17 Fold OLED is a 17.3-inch laptop with a touchscreen display that can be folded in the middle into two seamless 12.5-inch screens with Full HD resolution. With its Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, the 17 Fold has multiple operation modes like Laptop, Tablet, and Extend.



Currently, release dates for the Zenbooks have yet to be announced.



ASUS

As for the Chromebook, the Flip CX5 has a 16:10 display with an 87-percent screen-to-body ratio. Combined with the aforementioned Ergolift hinge, the CX5 provides a truly immersive entertainment experience.



The F15 laptop is no slouch as it also has the latest Intel Core i7 processor, but adds an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with a Full HD display. Like the Zenbooks, the CX5 and F15 laptops have no announced launch date.

Want to read more? Grab all of our CES 2022 coverage right here.

