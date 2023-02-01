Are You Ready For Some Soccer? MLS Season Pass Now Available on Apple TV

Apple is opening the floodgates and letting in a whole bunch of soccer matches with the MLS Season Pass, now available on the Apple TV app.

The MLS Season Pass is the home of all Major League Soccer matches, and integration with Apple TV brings it to more than 100 countries and regions. Signing up for the service gets you every live MLS match-up once the season starts on February 25.

Apple

The service launches today for Apple TV and is luring customers before the season starts with a variety of free on-demand content like 2023 player profiles, league highlights from the 2022 season, full replays of classic matches, documentaries, and more.

The fun really starts when the season kicks into full gear, as the MLS Season Pass not only live streams regular-season matches but also features the entire Audio MLS Cup Playoffs and the Leagues Cup1. Apple promises consistent match times and, more importantly, no blackouts, no matter where you live.

"Leading into the World Cup in 2026, you want to build momentum and gain more exposure, and I think this partnership is going to truly be beautiful," Kellyn Acosta, Los Angeles Football Club's midfielder, said in the press release. "I know my family is excited to have all the games in one place, and I think it's going to be huge for the league and for the sport in the US."

The new content is available on phones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming sticks, game consoles, and the web. The first month is free for new users, and Apple says free matches will stream for everyone throughout the season. MLS Season Pass costs $15 monthly.