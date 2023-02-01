News > Streaming Are You Ready For Some Soccer? MLS Season Pass Now Available on Apple TV Every regular-season match and no blackouts By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 11:26AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Apple is opening the floodgates and letting in a whole bunch of soccer matches with the MLS Season Pass, now available on the Apple TV app. The MLS Season Pass is the home of all Major League Soccer matches, and integration with Apple TV brings it to more than 100 countries and regions. Signing up for the service gets you every live MLS match-up once the season starts on February 25. Apple The service launches today for Apple TV and is luring customers before the season starts with a variety of free on-demand content like 2023 player profiles, league highlights from the 2022 season, full replays of classic matches, documentaries, and more. The fun really starts when the season kicks into full gear, as the MLS Season Pass not only live streams regular-season matches but also features the entire Audio MLS Cup Playoffs and the Leagues Cup1. Apple promises consistent match times and, more importantly, no blackouts, no matter where you live. "Leading into the World Cup in 2026, you want to build momentum and gain more exposure, and I think this partnership is going to truly be beautiful," Kellyn Acosta, Los Angeles Football Club's midfielder, said in the press release. "I know my family is excited to have all the games in one place, and I think it's going to be huge for the league and for the sport in the US." The new content is available on phones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming sticks, game consoles, and the web. The first month is free for new users, and Apple says free matches will stream for everyone throughout the season. MLS Season Pass costs $15 monthly. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit