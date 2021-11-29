Are AirPods 3 Waterproof?

AirPods 3 aren’t waterproof, but they are water-resistant. That means you can get them wet in certain circumstances, but water can damage them if you aren’t careful.

Are Apple AirPods 3 Waterproof?

AirPods 3 aren’t waterproof, because they can be damaged by water. For a device to be considered waterproof, it needs to be able to survive prolonged contact with water, like being submerged, or worn in the shower. AirPods 3 are considered water-resistant, because they can survive being exposed to a small amount of water in certain circumstances.

How Waterproof Are AirPods?

AirPods 3 aren’t waterproof at all. They have the same ingress protection (IP) rating as AirPods Pro, which is IPX4. That means they’re water-resistant to a certain degree, but not waterproof. Devices like AirPods 3 with an IPX 4 rating have been tested to withstand splashes of water from any direction or angle, but they can be easily damaged by a steady stream of water or by being submerged.

For a device to be waterproof to a degree where you can safely submerge it, wear it in the shower, and generally not worry about water, you would look for a rating of IPX7 or higher. Higher ratings provide higher levels of protection from water, and IPX7 provides protection against streams of water and being submerged. With an IPX4 rating, AirPods 3 just don’t qualify as waterproof at all.

AirPods 3 can withstand light splashes of water, so they’re likely to survive a situation like getting caught in the rain on the way to your car, but unlikely to live through a dip in the pool. If AirPods 3 do get wet at all, it’s essential to thoroughly dry them before using them any more or charging them.

Trying to charge AirPods which have been exposed to any water can damage them, and the same is true if the case itself gets wet. While the charging case can survive light splashes of water, it’s essential to dry it out before placing the AirPods in it to charge them.

Can You Wear AirPods 3 in the Shower?

You can’t wear AirPods in the shower. While your AirPods 3 could potentially survive in the shower if you were very careful to avoid getting water on them, they aren’t designed to withstand a direct hit from the shower head. Apple also warns water protection reduces with age, so the odds of your AirPods 3 getting damaged in the shower will only get higher over time.

Can AirPods Survive Water?

Since they have an IPX4 rating, AirPods 3 can survive water to a certain degree. They’re rated to withstand splashes of water from every direction, but not a direct stream of water, and they can’t be submerged at all. They are likely to survive short exposure to light rain, sweat, and other minor amounts of water, but only if they’re dried off immediately after.

If AirPods 3 get wet at all, Apple recommends you immediately pat them dry with a lint-free cloth. If you suspect any water seeped inside the AirPods, then it’s essential that you allow them to fully dry before you use or charge them at all.

If your AirPods 3 have been subjected to a steady stream of water or submerged, then you should dry off the outside surface with a lint free cloth and then leave them alone for at least 12 hours, or longer if you shake them and any moisture appears. If you suspect water has gotten inside your AirPods, placing them in a sealed bag with a packet of silica gel may also help.