What Does It Mean to Archive a Post on Instagram?

This article explains what it means to archive a post on Instagram and how to do it. Instructions apply to the Instagram app for iOS and Android.

How to Archive Posts on Instagram

Follow these steps to archive a post in the Instagram mobile app:

Go to your profile and choose the post you want to archive.

Tap the three-dot menu at the top of the post.

Tap Archive.

What Does It Mean to Archive an Instagram Post?

When you archive an Instagram post, you remove it from public view without actually deleting it. It's possible to archive Instagram stories as well as posts. You can still view archived posts along with their likes and comments.

How to Archive Multiple Posts at Once



To archive multiple posts you’ve made at once:

Go to your profile and tap the three-line menu at the top.

Tap Your activity. Tap Photos and videos. Tap Posts. Tap Select, then choose the posts you want to archive. Tap Archive, then tap Archive again to confirm.

Where Are My Archived Instagram Posts?

You can view your archived Instagram posts whenever you want.

Go to your profile and tap the three-line menu at the top. Tap Archive.

Tap Stories archive at the top of the screen to switch between your archived stories and posts.

How to Automatically Archive Instagram Stories

You must archive posts manually, but you can choose to automatically archive your Instagram stories after 24 hours.



Go to your profile and tap the three-line menu at the top. Tap Settings. Tap Privacy. Tap Story. Tap Save story to archive.

Can You Unarchive Instagram Posts?

Follow these steps to unarchive a post so it reappears on your profile for everyone to see:

Go to your profile and tap the three-line menu at the top. Tap Archive.

Choose the post you want to unarchive. Tap Stories archive at the top to switch between archived stories and posts. Tap the three-dot menu at the top of the post. Tap Show on Profile.

Can Others See Archived Posts on Instagram?

No. Archived posts can only be seen by the original author. If you want to share an archived post publically, you have to unarchive it.