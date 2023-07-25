Arc Web Browser Reaches 1.0 Milestone, Drops Waitlist Requirements

Experimental Mac web browser Arc has reached version 1.0 and is dropping the waitlist so that anyone who wants to try it can do so with no hurdles.

Often billed as a sort of operating system for the web, in a basic sense, Arc promises the kind of control and nuance usually reserved for web browsers laden with dozens of widgets. And up to now, you could only download it if you put your name on a waitlist and, well, waited, but with its new 1.0 release, The Browser Company has also announced open availability.

The Browser Company

On a surface level, Arc allows for a number of visual customization options like fonts and colors. Beyond that, it also offers "contexts," which act as a sort of thematic organization feature you can use to group folders, tabs, user profiles, etc., together and switch between as needed. Such as keeping all work-related links and bookmarks in one context (which can also use its own unique colors and fonts) and separating more leisurely content in another.

Separate contexts can also be used to save login information, so changing between them will also log you in with work or personal accounts as the situation requires.

You can import extensions and settings from other browsers like Chrome and Safari so that you won't have to manually change everything to suit your needs all over again. The Browser Company also states that it takes privacy very seriously, noting that Arc won't share the sites you visit, addresses you type in, or sell your data to third parties. Though it does admit to collecting personal data and sharing it with service providers for legal purposes should the need arise or if you ask it to.

You can download Arc 1.0 for Mac now directly through the official website, with a Windows version of the browser expected to launch sometime in late 2023.