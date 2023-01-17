AR vs. VR vs. MR vs. XR: What's the Difference?

AR VR MR Guided navigation. Fully immersive gameplay. 3D asset collaboration. Training exercises. Training exercises. Training exercises. Real-time diagnostics. Real-time, avatar-based socializing. Semi-immersive gameplay. Gaming and shopping. Virtual movie theater and other entertainment. Enhanced marketing.

There are lots of applications for all three XR types, and many of them bleed into the others.

AR includes your real surroundings, so it's useful for critical information in the real world, like overlaying on a body a hospital patient's vitals or X-ray details for precision surgery. Similar is MR, which isn't as helpful for a scenario like that, but instead more beneficial for 'performing' the surgery with virtual objects, something that might be set up during an unqualified surgeon's training phase.

Arguably more relevant to the masses are entertainment and gaming. AR, VR, and MR create fun experiences in their own unique ways, but the deepest immersion level can be had only through virtual reality. With VR, an entire movie theater can be erected just for you, and realistic first-person shooter video games and virtual tourism are best enjoyed with a headset and no distractions from the outside world.

AR and MR can drastically change how we shop by letting us do all sorts of neat reality-bending tasks, like trying on clothes, seeing if the furniture will fit in a room, and viewing customer ratings on top of in-store products. Even VR can provide a fully simulated shopping mall for you to browse through with just a headset.

Final Verdict: They All Have Their Place

All three of these extended reality types are useful, so the one you choose depends entirely on what you want to accomplish. AR and MR are built for truly mixing real and imaginary elements, with the latter having an edge over the former by leaning deeper into the actual mixing of realities. While VR doesn't let you view the real world around you, it excels in that you're fully immersed in a digital reality that you can enjoy alone or with friends.

If escapism and rich, life-like experiences like gaming are what you're after, you can't go wrong with VR. While MR is nearly synonymous with AR, its advantage is that it feels more real than augmented reality because you can interact with virtual elements that stay where they are regardless of how you view them. AR, however, is much more ubiquitous, available in some form on nearly all modern smartphones, often for free.