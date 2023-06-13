AR Might Be the Future of Computing, Even If You Don’t Want It

Today, you need a phone (or computer) just to access the most basic services.

If AR becomes ubiquitous, you may have to use it.

Public spaces will be subsumed by competing corporate overlays.

Someone watching a virtual screen with Apple Vision Pro. Apple

If augmented reality (AR) becomes as essential as a phone, we might have no choice about entering virtual spaces.

Today, we need a computer just to access our bank, our doctor, and endless other services, whether we want one or not. And for many of us, our only computer is a phone. It's the cheapest, most practical option. According to Apple, the next stage of computing is AR. If that happens, we will be forced to live much of our lives in AR spaces, just like we have to own a phone today. With Spatial Computing and AR, will corporate-owned and controlled spaces overlap and subsume real spaces?

"The privatization of public space has been a long-running dynamic of modern capitalism, both in the real world and the digital world," Ben Michael, attorney at Michael and Associates, told Lifewire via email. "And the slow withering of public amenities like parks, public transportation, and libraries have forced us all to spend money just to exist in public spaces. This is going to keep happening whether or not AR takes off as the dominant computing platform."

AR Shifts How We Interact

We already experience a kind of public isolation, especially in the city. Plenty of people sit on public transit or wander the streets while engrossed in their phones. We block out our fellow commuters or bump into fellow pedestrians as we walk.

The Apple Vision Pro with battery. Apple

In some ways, AR would be less isolating. You could see the people in the metro car, and you wouldn't walk into people because you'd see them coming. But in other ways, it is more isolating. It's bad enough talking to a friend while they text somebody else. It will be worse when we are all surrounded by virtual TikToks, floating WhatsApp conversations, or just a big hovering Kindle that you can read while you pretend to listen.

"If advanced computers like Vision Pro become the norm, we can anticipate a fundamental shift in how we interact with technology and our surroundings. These devices have the potential to merge our digital and physical worlds seamlessly," software engineer Vladislav Bilay told Lifewire via email.

Right now, this technology is far out of reach. The only viable AR option is Apple's Vision Pro, which won't be available until next year and will cost $3,500. But cheaper versions will come. There was a time when cellphones, let alone smartphones, were an unnecessary, luxury item, but now they are essential. It would be almost impossible to function in the modern world without one unless you are happy using a laptop for everything and making actual phone calls.

AR Privacy and Security Concerns

If AR becomes the norm, whether we are wearing cheap Samsung AR glasses or sleek Gucci X Apple Vision Pro spectacles, the world around us will become an extension of the online world, only it will no longer be contained in a rectangle you can drop in your pocket. Google has spent years trying to bring the physical world online. Now it will be able to do the opposite, flooding the real world with all your favorite Google services.

And it's not just spam, distractions, and isolation we will have to worry about. There are also risks to your privacy.

"One of the risks associated with large tech companies effectively owning both real and virtual spaces is the concentration of power and control. If Apple, Samsung, Google, or similar entities become the primary providers and gatekeepers of these technologies, there may be concerns regarding privacy, data security, and freedom of choice," says Bilay.

Apple has already stressed the importance of privacy in the Vision Pro. Third parties will have no access to the eye-tracking or other metrics, and its stance on location and other privacies is already proven. But not everybody will be buying the expensive Apple glasses. This will turn the AR-spackled world into segregated ghettos, even as we share the same physical spaces. For some, it will be a peaceful, shady square. For others, it's an ad-riddled space that tracks your every glance.

Wearing augmented reality glasses. brightstars / Getty Images

Perhaps, as the virtual world invades the real, our governments will finally start to take the problems seriously. While our public spaces are often shaped by, and always filled with, corporate interests, they are also regulated to keep them safe and accessible to all. It should ensure that our augmented and virtual spaces are equally regulated. Especially as the companies filling these AR spaces follow the laws of California, not the local laws of the land.

AR has some fantastic possibilities, but there are also huge risks to our privacy, our security, and to society. Still: At least it's not Facebook's Metaverse.