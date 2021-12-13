How to Apply a Text Shadow in PowerPoint

What to Know Select the text and click Shadow in the floating toolbar.

in the floating toolbar. Select the text, go to the Shape Format tab, and pick a Shadow style in the Text Effects drop-down list.

tab, and pick a style in the drop-down list. Right-click the text and pick Format Text Effects. Use the Shadow section in the sidebar to apply and customize the shadow.

This article explains three ways to apply a shadow to text in Microsoft PowerPoint. If you change your mind later, we’ll also show you how to remove the shadow.



Apply a Text Shadow Using the Floating Toolbar

The quickest and easiest way to apply a shadow effect to your text in PowerPoint is by using the floating toolbar. This toolbar displays when you use PowerPoint on Windows; it’s not currently available on Mac.



Select the text you want to add the shadow to by dragging your cursor through it.

You should see the floating toolbar display immediately above your selected text.

Click the Shadow button in the toolbar.



By adding shadow to text using the toolbar, you’ll see the default application of the effect. This is a basic shadow to match the text color. It has a three-point distance and 45-degree angle.



Apply a Text Shadow Using the Ribbon in PowerPoint

Another option for adding a shadow to your text is with the ribbon on the Shape Format tab. With this option, you can pick the angle for your shadow and use the feature on both Windows and Mac.



Select the text you want to add the shadow to and then go to the Shape Format tab that appears.

Click the drop-down arrow for Text Effects in the WordArt Styles section of the ribbon. Move your cursor to Shadow.

Choose the type of shadow you want to apply in the pop-out menu. You can pick from Outer, Inner, or Perspective for the angle. Each angle offers several options for the top, bottom, left, or right of the letters in the text.



By using the ribbon to add your shadow, you have a variety of options to pick from for the type of shadow you like best.



Apply a Text Shadow Using the Format Shape Sidebar

Maybe you’re specific on how you want your shadow angled. Or perhaps, you’d like to use a different color than the default. In these cases, you can customize exactly how the shadow appears using the Format Shape sidebar.



Select the text you want to add the shadow to, right-click, and pick Format Text Effects.

The Format Shape sidebar will open on the right. Confirm Text Options is selected at the top, you are on the Text Effects tab, and the Shadow section is expanded.

You can use a Preset shadow which provides the same effects as those in the ribbon described earlier. But for full customization, use the settings for Color, Transparency, Size, Angle, and so on. You’ll see your text change as you adjust these settings. This allows you to make additional tweaks to the settings to create the perfect shadow effect for your text.



By using the Format Shape sidebar, you can fine-tune the shadow for your text in PowerPoint on both Windows and Mac.



Remove a Shadow From Text in PowerPoint

If have a change of heart about using a shadow effect for your text, removing it is simple. Select the text and then use one of these two methods to get rid of the shadow.

Click the Shadow button in the floating toolbar to deselect it.

button in the floating toolbar to deselect it. Go to the Shape Format tab and click the Text Effects drop-down arrow. Move your cursor to Shadow and choose No Shadow in the pop-out menu.



Along with applying a shadow, consider making your slide text stand out by animating it one word at a time in PowerPoint.

