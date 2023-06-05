Apple’s Vision Pro Headset Is Official, and It Makes Some Big Promises

The much-rumored Apple augmented reality (AR) headset is finally confirmed; it's called "Apple Vision Pro."

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Apple's often-discussed augmented reality headset, with Apple finally pulling back the curtain during today's WWDC. And Apple's Vision Pro headset looks to be doing exactly what many have been hoping for: Providing a new way of "looking at" augmented reality.

Apple

On a fundamental level, Vision Pro is a new way to interact with the same Mac and iOS apps we're already familiar with. In many ways, it's like turning the physical space around you into a virtual desktop, with windows appearing to float in the room while being affected by light and casting their digital shadows.

These app windows can be sized and moved (including distance adjustments), and you'll be able to open multiple windows simultaneously, each placed in a different location in the space around you. And despite being a headset, it's all controlled via your hands—both by interacting with a physical, digital crown dial built into the hardware and through gestures picked up by external cameras.

Apple

Apps and other media like photos and videos can also fill your vision if you want them to, though, with videos supporting spacial audio as well to make everything feel even more immersive. While this may seem like something that could lead to some awkwardness with those around you, Apple says it's taken that into account as well.

Someone near you will be able to see your eyes through the Vision Pro visor when you're interacting with it on a basic level. And when you're more "immersed" in a game, video, and so on, the outer display will become more obviously opaque to indicate that you're not focused on the outside world in that moment.

The Vision Pro is expected to cost $3499 and will be available in the Apple Store and on Apple.com starting sometime next year.