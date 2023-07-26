How Apple's Upcoming Chatbot Could Heat Up the AI Arms Race

Apple is reportedly developing its own AI chatbot.

The Apple chatbot is currently only used to help its employees with tasks, such as prototyping.

Apple’s reputation for privacy protection could assuage fears about AI misusing data.

Apple is rumored to be working on its own chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and users may benefit from the extra competition.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple has developed its own generative artificial intelligence tools as a competitor to ChatGPT. The tech giant has crafted a framework known as 'Ajax' that enables the creation of large language models. It's part of a growing number of AI-powered chatbots.

"Apple's chatbot will most certainly be focused on helping consumers in their daily lives, unlike other players in the AI space, who are mostly applying AI advances to business use cases," Alec Lindsay, the founder of the tech firm Baxter, told Lifewire in an email interview. "Importantly, a chatbot from Apple will be more proactive than current-gen Siri; it will be like having an omnipotent personal assistant nudging you to stay healthy and on top of your responsibilities."

Chatbots from Apple

An Apple chatbot may heat up the rivalry in the area of artificial intelligence.

"Because Apple has such a large user base and so much brand loyalty, the addition of an AI chatbot to its ecosystem might provide a more streamlined and tailored experience for its customers," Vikas Kaushik, CEO at TechAhead, said in an email to Lifewire. "The chatbot could grasp customer preferences, provide fast service, and make product recommendations that were relevant by exploiting the capabilities of AI."

Apple employs an in-house chatbot to assist its employees in various tasks, such as prototyping future features, summarizing text, and answering questions based on data it has been trained with, according to Bloomberg. This internal chatbot serves as a valuable tool, enabling the company to streamline processes and access helpful information efficiently.

"Selecting what AI to use (e.g., chatbots), how it's deployed, and how it works with your contact center agents requires careful consideration," Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works, said in an email interview with Lifewire. "Without proper planning, it can have unintended consequences that create more complexity for the agents leading to increased calls, more errors, agent burnout, and ultimately customer dissatisfaction."

Apple's AI suite has been under development by several project teams for months, with a particular emphasis on addressing privacy issues that will advance AI security for everyone utilizing AI—from consumers to competitors, Mark McNasby, the CEO of Ivy.ai, a chatbot platform provider, said in an email to Lifewire.

"With major companies like Apple entering the space, higher competition means more companies striving for higher standards, which is what consumers want and deserve," he added.

As generative AI continues to make its mainstream debut, brands with influence, such as Apple, have the opportunity to put users' privacy concerns at ease, especially should they choose to roll out AI features for users, not just employees, McNasby said.

"The internal-facing adoption supports the 'slow is smooth, smooth is fast' methodology and will, in turn, build market confidence in any generative AI platform Apple may choose to roll out to the general public in the future," he added.

More AI Chatbots on the Way

Beyond Apple, the field of artificial intelligence is constantly changing, and introducing several new chatbots is just around the corner, Kaushik said.

"Tech companies operating in a wide variety of markets are making significant investments in artificial intelligence research and development," he added. "To maintain their relevance and competitiveness in the market, competitors may launch their very own sophisticated chatbots. Additionally, both new and established businesses are likely to investigate new AI-driven solutions, which may result in the development of unique chatbot apps that are tailored to meet the requirements of particular industries."

New open-source chatbots, such as those based on Meta's newly-released LLaMa 2, could overtake OpenAI's ChatGPT, observers say. Anthropic, the AI startup co-founded by ex-OpenAI execs, recently announced the release of a new text-generating AI model, Claude 2. The company claims the chatbot is better than previous versions at reasoning and multiple choice questions.

"It may well turn out that hundreds of different open-source chatbots, all with distinct flavors and capabilities, meet consumers' needs better than even Apple's best chatbot effort," Lindsay said.