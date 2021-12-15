News > Streaming Apple's SharePlay Comes to Disney+ Watch movies and shows with others via FaceTime By Allison Murray Allison Murray Twitter Tech News Reporter Southern Illinois University Allison reports on all things tech. She's a news junky that keeps her eye on the latest trends. Allison is a writer working out of Chicago, IL, with her only coworker: her cat Norbert. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 15, 2021 12:10PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Apple’s FaceTime SharePlay feature is now available to use on the Disney+ app when you watch on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV+. With SharePlay on Disney+, you can co-watch movies and shows on the streaming service with up to 32 people on a FaceTime call, according to an announcement from Disney. The feature is available for Apple devices running tvOS 15.1, iOS 15.1, or iPadOS 15.1 or later. Disney The SharePlay sessions on Disney+ allow you to choose a different language for audio and subtitles when watching with family or friends. In addition, subscribers can watch popular titles like Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, Welcome to Earth, and upcoming Disney+ premieres like Encanto and The Book of Boba Fett via SharePlay. "We're very excited to launch SharePlay on Disney+ for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of several highly-anticipated premieres," said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming, said in the announcement. "With thousands of movies and shows and a growing content catalog of new titles and originals, SharePlay provides another opportunity for personal friends and family around the world to come together and create new memories with their favorite stories on Disney+." Even though Disney+ already has a GroupWatch feature built into the streaming platform so people can watch something simultaneously, SharePlay allows more people to see others' faces while watching. Apple's SharePlay feature first debuted in the iOS 15 update. Aside from Disney+, the SharePlay functionality also works with Paramount+, HBO Max, Hulu, Starz, SHOWTIME, and more. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit