Apple's SharePlay Comes to Disney+

Apple’s FaceTime SharePlay feature is now available to use on the Disney+ app when you watch on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV+.

With SharePlay on Disney+, you can co-watch movies and shows on the streaming service with up to 32 people on a FaceTime call, according to an announcement from Disney. The feature is available for Apple devices running tvOS 15.1, iOS 15.1, or iPadOS 15.1 or later.

Disney

The SharePlay sessions on Disney+ allow you to choose a different language for audio and subtitles when watching with family or friends. In addition, subscribers can watch popular titles like Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, Welcome to Earth, and upcoming Disney+ premieres like Encanto and The Book of Boba Fett via SharePlay.

"We're very excited to launch SharePlay on Disney+ for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of several highly-anticipated premieres," said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming, said in the announcement.

"With thousands of movies and shows and a growing content catalog of new titles and originals, SharePlay provides another opportunity for personal friends and family around the world to come together and create new memories with their favorite stories on Disney+."

Even though Disney+ already has a GroupWatch feature built into the streaming platform so people can watch something simultaneously, SharePlay allows more people to see others' faces while watching.

Apple's SharePlay feature first debuted in the iOS 15 update. Aside from Disney+, the SharePlay functionality also works with Paramount+, HBO Max, Hulu, Starz, SHOWTIME, and more.