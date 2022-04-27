News > Phones Apple’s Self Service Repair Is Now Available in the US US customers can purchase official components for at-home fixes By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 27, 2022 02:08PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Apple's Self Service Repair program, which lets customers order official tools, parts, and repair manuals, has officially begun in the US. We've known since 2021 that Apple was working on a Self Service Repair program, but up to now, we only knew it was slated for sometime in "early 2022." Well, it looks like Apple decided now is the time, as it's just announced that the program has kicked off for its United States customers. Issarawat Tattong / Getty Images According to Apple, Self Service Repair will provide those capable of at-home electronic maintenance with hundreds of official parts and tools to fix their iPhone 12s or 13s. It also says that support for Apple silicon Macs will be added later this year but hasn't given a timeframe. The first step is to check the repair manual for the device you want to fix. Then, once you've figured out what you need, you can order the necessary parts and tools directly from Apple. And if you don't want to buy the tools outright, tool rental kits are available for $49. Once the repair is finished, you can also send the old parts back for recycling—which could net you credit with Apple, depending on the component being returned. Apple Apple says, parts offered in the Self Service Repair program are "the same ones—at the same price—as those available to Apple’s network of authorized repair providers." It also states that the available tools are the same tools used by official Apple repair network partners. Self Service Repair is available now for US customers and will open up to additional (but unspecified) countries later this year, beginning with parts of Europe. However, Apple recommends that you only attempt at-home repairs if you have previous experience with fixing electronic devices. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit