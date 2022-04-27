Apple’s Self Service Repair Is Now Available in the US

Apple's Self Service Repair program, which lets customers order official tools, parts, and repair manuals, has officially begun in the US.

We've known since 2021 that Apple was working on a Self Service Repair program, but up to now, we only knew it was slated for sometime in "early 2022." Well, it looks like Apple decided now is the time, as it's just announced that the program has kicked off for its United States customers.

Issarawat Tattong / Getty Images

According to Apple, Self Service Repair will provide those capable of at-home electronic maintenance with hundreds of official parts and tools to fix their iPhone 12s or 13s. It also says that support for Apple silicon Macs will be added later this year but hasn't given a timeframe.

The first step is to check the repair manual for the device you want to fix. Then, once you've figured out what you need, you can order the necessary parts and tools directly from Apple. And if you don't want to buy the tools outright, tool rental kits are available for $49. Once the repair is finished, you can also send the old parts back for recycling—which could net you credit with Apple, depending on the component being returned.

Apple

Apple says, parts offered in the Self Service Repair program are "the same ones—at the same price—as those available to Apple’s network of authorized repair providers." It also states that the available tools are the same tools used by official Apple repair network partners.

Self Service Repair is available now for US customers and will open up to additional (but unspecified) countries later this year, beginning with parts of Europe. However, Apple recommends that you only attempt at-home repairs if you have previous experience with fixing electronic devices.