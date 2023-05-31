Apple’s Photo Stream Is Shutting Down (Yes, It Was Still a Thing)

Photo Stream was a clunky but useful way to get iPhone photos to the Mac, PC, and Apple TV.

Apple is about to shut down its Photo Stream service, but don't panic—you probably haven't used it for years.

There was a time when we didn't keep all our photos in a synced, cloud-based photo library like Google Photos or iCloud Photo Library. We had photos on our computers, on our cameras, and stuck in our phones. Gathering them all together in one place was a strictly manual affair. Then came Photo Stream, a way of automatically sending photos from your phone to your iPad and Mac, and vice versa. It was very limited and frustrating by today's standards, but it was also free and unlimited, and now it's going away.

"I'd be willing to wager that those users that still have photos stored on Photo Stream probably have forgotten that they have photos there. It was a great service when it was first introduced, but once iCloud storage became available, where you could store your photos at higher resolution, Photo Stream became obsolete. The photos still stored there have likely been forgotten," Kyle MacDonald, VP at mobile device deployment company Mojio, told Lifewire via email.

Photo Stream vs iCloud

Photo Stream launched in 2011 and offered a way to get your photos off your iPhone automatically. Before that, to get photos from the iPhone to the Mac meant using a cable, just like transferring your photos from a regular camera.

Photo Stream was a one-way trip. Essentially, the most recent 1,000 photos taken on your iPhone were available in a separate Photo Stream folder on your Mac, iPad, or Apple TV. If you wanted to keep those photos on your Mac, you would have to save them.

There were also hourly, daily, and monthly limits on the number of photos uploaded, and the shared photos were not at the full, original resolution. Apple even recommended that you switch My Photo Stream off when importing lots of photos into your iPhone or iPad from a camera or SD card, lest you saturate the stream and hit your limits too soon.

You could also share Photo Stream albums with other people, and they would receive new photos as you added them, but in my memory, this was clunky, and people never, ever understood that they had to save these photos to their own devices if they wanted a permanent copy.

But this was also the first time you could take a photo on your iPhone and view it on another device within (hopefully) seconds, automatically. It was a precursor to modern cloud sync, where everything we have is everywhere, all at once.

Backing up iCloud

Apple is shutting down Photo Stream on July 26, 2023. If you're using it and somehow you have never saved those photos to your photo library, you should do so. Apple's support article tells you how. And you should take care of a few other bits of housekeeping while you're there.

Cloud storage is so ubiquitous and reliable these days that we no longer think about it. But iCloud can stop working at any time. In fact, Apple has been having lots of cloud-related outages recently. And photos stored in the cloud are also susceptible to hacking and access by bad actors, or a phone thief could lock you out of your iCloud account.

"Cloud storage is convenient but has potential downsides, such as security risks, dependence on internet connectivity, and cost implications for significant storage needs," tech writer and software developer Rajeev Bera told Lifewire via email.

In general, you don't need to worry, but you should definitely take precautions. The first and most important step is to make sure one of your devices has your entire photo library stored locally. If you own a Mac, do it there by opening the Photos app's settings and selecting the Download Originals to This Mac option.

Then, make regular backups of that computer. Cloud storage is not a backup, so use Time Machine or another option to make sure you have at least two local copies of your library.

Then, enjoy the benefits of convenient cloud storage, and forget about Photo Stream.