Apple's New Time to Walk Episode Features Malala Yousafzai

Apple Fitness+ subscribers have a new Time to Walk episode featuring Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

People first caught wind of the new episode when it appeared to Fitness+ subscribers on their Apple Watches as the company never made a formal announcement. With a run time of around 30 minutes, Yousafzai's episode follows the same format as the others, with a few minutes of monologue from Yousafzai followed by a short playlist of meaningful songs.

Yousafzai is a women's rights activist who advocates for the education of women and girls in Pakistan and across the world. The Time to Walk episode comes alongside a multiyear partnership with Apple to produce content for Apple TV+. The partnership was created to produce drama shows, documentaries, and cartoons based on Yousafzai's work, but so far, nothing else has been released.

In the episode, you'll get to hear Yousafzai's life story and three songs that give her motivation. The songs are "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande, "O Mundo é um Moinho" by Brazillian singer Beth Carvalho, and "Bombay Theme" by Indian film composer A.R. Rahman.

Launched at the beginning of 2021, Time to Walk is a series of inspirational episodes by noteworthy people who share their personal stories and motivating songs. Yousafzai joins the likes of athlete Draymond Green and musician Dolly Parton in the Fitness+ library.

According to Apple, Fitness+ subscribers will get new episodes automatically downloaded, but you can also get them through the Fitness app on your iPhone.