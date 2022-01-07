News > Software & Apps Apple's Fitness+ Is Getting ‘Time to Run’ and More Soon Time to Run, Collections, and a new season of Time to Walk launch on Jan. 10th By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 7, 2022 12:59PM EST Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Fitness+ subscribers will be able to greet the new year with a couple of new features, and a new season of Time to Walk, in just a few more days. Some of Apple's plans for Fitness+ for the Apple Watch were uncovered last summer, including Time to Run, but the details and dates were still up in the air. Well, now we know to expect Time to Run, Collections, and more Time to Walk content in the very near future—January 10th, in fact. According to Apple, the intention is to give New Year resolutionists new ways to pursue their goals and stay motivated. Apple Collections offers an assortment of workouts and meditations that have been curated from over 2,000 options currently in the Fitness+ library. These are then compiled into suggested plans to address specific training choices. Six different workout or meditation plans will be available at launch, including a 30-day core challenge, running your first 5K, and winding down for better sleep. Time to Run, on the other hand, is a trainer-led feature that uses audio and popular routes in notable locations to create a motivating running experience. Apple also states that each run will have an accompanying playlist intended to "capture the spirit" of each city. Time to Run will offer three episodes at launch (Brooklyn, Miami Beach, and London), with one new episode being added every Monday after that. Apple Lastly, Time to Walk, which uses audio with celebrity guests to inspire users to walk more often, will be entering its third season. New guests will be added each week, starting with Rebel Wilson and continuing with Hasan Minhaj, Sugar Ray Leonard, and more. All of these new Fitness+ features for the Apple Watch will be available for Fitness+ subscribers at no extra cost. If you aren't subscribed, you can sign up for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year and share with up to five additional family members. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit