Apple's Biggest Product Lineup Ever May Be on the Way New iPhones, new iPads, and maybe an M3 chip? Published on June 27, 2022 11:23AM EDT There are whispers that Apple is gearing up for the release of its biggest product lineup to date—including new iPhones and iPads, Silicon processors, Macs, and a whole lot more. In his Bloomberg newsletter, noted tech journalist Mark Gurman (who has a history of solid predictions for Apple devices) suggests we could see the largest Apple product lineup in history between this Fall and the first half of 2023. Said lineup would allegedly include the iPhone 14, more Macs using the new M2 chip, an M3 chip, and more. Getty Images / Stringer Gurman's sources say the iPhone 14 Pro will include an "always on" feature for the display, which would be able to keep various widgets displayed on-screen similar to an Apple Watch. The 14 Pro will also supposedly come with improved front and rear-facing camera systems and will use an A16 chip for faster processing over older models. New 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad models that incorporate the new M2 chip are also expected to be revealed this year. Gurman was also told the M2 will appear in new Mac mini and Pro Mac mini models, along with 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. An M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme MacBook Pro are also expected. Chesnot / Contributor / Getty Images The M2's successor, M3, is also in development, according to Gurman. The expectation is Apple will announce and release a new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, a new iMac, and possibly a new 12-inch laptop of some kind to show off the new chip. Additional rumblings include the use of M2 in Apple's upcoming AR headset, three new Apple Watch variations, and a larger HomePod with an updated display. Thus far, there are no concrete release dates for any of these new Apple devices, but Gurman expects to see them all within the next 12 months.