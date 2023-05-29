Apple's Big Push for AI—Here's Why It Could Change the Way You Use Tech

Apple is reportedly planning a big push into artificial intelligence.

AI could enhance Apple’s existing software like Siri.

The company might also use AI to bring to market its long-rumored autonomous vehicle.

champpixs / Getty Images

Apple could soon be the next big name in artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple is reportedly hiring new experts in generative artificial intelligence and increasing work on AI. Experts say the move could transform how you use the company's products.

"Generative AI that produces images or text could enable entirely new experiences," Keith Brisson, who formerly managed engineering teams in Apple's AI group, told Lifewire in an email interview. "For example, editing photos could become interactive and even voice-driven ('remove those two people in the background'). It could also be used to improve Siri or even supplement the auto-correct features in the OS."

Apple’s AI Move

Apple is famously tight-lipped about new products. However, Apple job listings show the company is hiring machine learning specialists "passionate about building extraordinary autonomous systems" began appearing on April 27.

Whoever gets hired by Apple is likely to use AI to enhance the company's existing software and hardware experiences and to enable new ones in the future," said Brisson, whose new company, Avy.ai, integrates advanced AI and machine learning into macOS.

"Apple already uses AI in many parts of its software, from improving photos produced by the camera to improving activity tracking on the Watch to improving the accuracy of speech recognition in Siri," he added.

Apple may use generative AI products to improve its core software features, such as editing, Vince Lynch, the CEO of the AI firm IV.AI said in an email. For example, iMovie Voice memos might have the power of text command edits. Another possibility is using AI for speech-to-text by boosting Siri's capabilities to make it more conversational.

Or AI assistants could help you capture better photos. Imagine, Lynch suggested, that "Apple's AI helps you set your shot on your camera by telling you to take a step back and angle from the ground up or whatever a good photographer would do."

AI might also help Apple develop its long-rumored autonomous vehicle technology. Apple has been working on "Project Titan" with car experts and engineers, creating an electric vehicle with limited self-driving capabilities at a secret location near the company's Cupertino headquarters.

"AI technologies are crucial for autonomous vehicles, and Apple's expertise in this field could lead to AI-driven advancements in navigation, perception, and decision-making systems," Elmar Mammadov, a neuroscientist who has worked with artificial intelligence, said in an email.

Apple tends to be cautious when technology can produce unexpected output.

Brisson said that if Apple products get an AI enhancement, the company is likely to use the technology incrementally, for example, by adding specific features to photos or video editing apps.

"It is possible that Apple will use some of the foundational improvements seen in the technology behind ChatGPT (large language models) to improve text and voice products like Siri; however, Apple tends to be cautious when technology can produce unexpected output," he added. "The disclaimers on ChatGPT and Bard are not representative of a level of risk Apple tends to accept."

The AI Feature Race

Apple is under pressure to keep up with the surging interest in AI products. Both Google and Microsoft are among the companies that have recently launched AI software in a bid to capture the search market. AI-enhanced hardware devices could be next.

"If a company like Meta or Google produces advanced AI features that integrate into phones or wearables, and if Apple does not have competing alternatives, they could lose market share in selling devices," Brisson said.

But Brisson noted that Apple's software is not its core business, so it faces less of a threat in that area.

Pakin Jarerndee / Getty Images

"In fact, many companies that develop AI-powered software might enhance Apple's offerings and the attractiveness of their devices," he said. "For example, Avy.ai is still unreleased but is developing software that enhances macOS in a similar way to how Microsoft is integrating Copilot into Windows. In this way, despite being from a third party, Avy makes Apple's macOS a more compelling platform than it would be otherwise and helps defend Apple against Microsoft's AI advancements."

One potential benefit of Apple's push into AI is that the company could apply its famous privacy-first approach to the new technology, Lynch said.

"This would mean containerizing a user's data inside the environment, which would have privacy benefits for the user but potentially make it harder for Apple to iterate based on live user data," he added.