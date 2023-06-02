Apple WWDC 2023—What It Means for You

The WWDC keynote starts on Monday, June 5, at 10 AM Pacific.

Expect new Macs and plenty of software updates.

Will we finally see Apple's "Reality Pro" AR/VR headset?

Apple's WWDC 2023 logo. Apple

Apple's WWDC 2023 is shaping up to be a bumper edition, probably stretching over two hours long. So grab your popcorn, and let's see what we should expect.

The Worldwide Developer Conference is Apple's only scheduled yearly event apart from the iPhone announcement in the fall. It's ostensibly about software, and in the past, it offered developers a week of in-person learning sessions. Now, it's also where Apple shows previews of the OS updates for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and so on, and sometimes there is new hardware. New Mac Pros, for example, always get launched at WWDC, and other past launches include the original HomePod, the iMac Pro, and even some iPhones (the 3GS and 4).

But this year, we're expecting something special—an entirely new VR hardware platform: the "Reality Pro" mixed reality headset. It will be a good one, and you'll probably find something you totally have to buy.

New Macs and Old Macs

We will almost certainly see a new 15-inch MacBook Air on Monday, a laptop for people who want a larger screen but don't want to buy a $2,500 MacBook Pro just to get it.

Rear view of the Mac Studio. Apple

A bigger Air seems like it would be a surefire hit. The 13-inch Air, starting at $1,199, is already a portable powerhouse with all-day battery and is light enough to carry everywhere. A bigger version would offer most of that and more.

Thanks to the M2 (or maybe a new M3) chip, the MacBook Air is already powerful enough to do almost everything. With a bigger screen, it would be perfect for editing movies and photos but also for spreading out a little bit for regular work and play. If you haven't ever used a larger laptop, you'd be surprised at the difference a little extra space can make. I used a 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, and when I compared it to the 13.6-inch in the store, the screen alone was enough to make me choose the bigger model.

The M2 MacBook Air. Apple

Just this week, Apple watchers noticed that three existing Macs will be eligible for trade-in against a new purchase as of Monday, suggesting imminent replacements. If you plan on buying a Mac Studio, a 13-inch MacBook Air M2, or a 13-inch MacBook Pro M2, don't. Wait for Monday to find out if their specs have received a bump or if the current models are kept on sale but at a lower price.

And the Mac Pro? It's the only Mac that still hasn't switched to Apple Silicon, so a new model is long overdue. This is particularly exciting because until now, Apple Silicon Macs have been—internally at least—more like iPads, with the CPU, graphics, and RAM chips all in one unit. The point of the Mac Pro, on the other hand, is that you can swap in as much RAM or as many extra GPUs as you like. The new Mac Pro will show us how Apple handles this.

iOS, macOS, iPadOS, etcOS

The only surefire feature of every WWDC keynote is a preview of the fall's new operating system releases for all of Apple's devices, from the Mac down to the Apple TV and Apple Watch. It is also where we often see Apple's best-loved executive and presenter, Craig Federighi, aka C-Fed, aka Hair Force One.

The biggest possible new feature might be the ability to "sideload" apps onto the iPhone and iPad in iOS 17. This would let you install apps from outside Apple's App Store. This would open up a whole range of apps that couldn't exist on iOS before, thanks to Apple's rules—everything from console emulators for playing old games to simply being able to buy a book from inside your e-reading app of choice.

M2 iPad Pro. Apple

The catch? It might only be available in countries where the government forces Apple to use it.

Also likely is a new journaling app from Apple, which could automatically pull in photos, health data, and other snippets to include in your journal. And being from Apple, you can probably trust it with your most secret thoughts.

Speaking of the Health app, the rumors say this will finally come to the iPad in iPadOS 17.

And it looks like the iPad might finally be going genuinely pro. After years of sharing hardware with the Mac but running software that still felt closer to the iPhone, Apple has recently started fixing this omission. Last year the iPad got app windows in the shape of Stage Manager. This year it might be getting the ability to choose the audio inputs and outputs for connected devices.

The Health App displayed on an iPhone alongside the Activity app displayed on an Apple Watch. Apple

What? That's pretty esoteric, right? Yes, and that's the point. To become more useful to professionals in all fields, the iPad must include many dull but essential bread-and-butter features. A musician doesn't need a super-powerful "pro" processor, for example, but they do need the ability to choose where to send their audio signals. If Apple adds this long-yearned-for feature, smart money says it will be available to all apps in iPadOS 17.

This is not to say we don't want some cool new stuff too. One possibility is that lock-screen widgets make it to the iPad, where they make more sense anyway. Another is that the amazing Dynamic Island, from the iPhone 14 Pro, could come to the big screen.

The 'Reality Pro' Headset

We saved the best until last. The big news at this year's WWDC will almost certainly be Apple's VR/AR headset, which may or may not be codenamed Project Reality.

While we have no idea of the actual product, the rumors have been flying thick and fast, and Apple's own WWDC 2023 tagline is "Code new worlds," which could be a very non-subtle mention of a virtual reality headset.

Apple VR headset render. Ian Zelbo

So far, we "know" that the headset will have a separate battery pack to keep the headset itself small and light and that it will be a mixed Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality device that Apple called "Mixed Reality." But other than that, it's still a bit of a mystery. Display analyst Ross Young tweets that the hardware will be absurdly good. The two eyepieces will possibly use twin 1.4.1-inch micro OLED screens with more than 5,000 nits of brightness, running at a resolution of 4,000 ppi (pixels per inch).

For reference, Meta's Quest 2 only manages 773 ppi and 100 nits of brightness, and there have not yet been details about this feature in the newly announced Meta Quest 3.

This would mean that the headset's AR display could come close to the real world in terms of resolution and brightness, which is essential if you want to make virtual objects look like they are a part of that world.

Software-wise, we have seen much of Apple's work out in the open, albeit on other devices. Spatial Audio, for example, allows for the exact placing of sounds in 3D space. And the LiDAR sensor that has been sitting on iPads Pro for some years now has been pretty pointless in the tablet but is now well-tested for 3D-sensing AR duties.

The Apple WWDC 2023 logo overlaid with "xrOS.".

And other Apple tech, like the U1 chip that lets you pinpoint your AirPods Pro down to the inch from the Find My app, has obvious uses in AR.

It's not often that Apple launches an entirely new platform. The last time was the Apple Watch in 2015, so this really could be an exciting keynote. It will also be interesting to see how Apple places this headset. Will it cost thousands of dollars and be of only passing interest to anyone but hardcore nerds and software developers, as current rumors suggest?

Or will Apple have come up with a reason to strap some goggles onto your face instead of just glancing at the phone you already own? For me, this might be the most exciting part of all. Apple rarely launches duds, and platform-wise, it has never missed. So the Reality Pro headset, or whatever it's called, will almost certainly be amazing. But amazing for what? That's the huge question that will—hopefully—be answered on Monday.