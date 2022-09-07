News > Smart & Connected Life Apple Watch Ultra Arrives to Keep Up With Your Extreme Outdoor Adventures Launching on September 23 By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 02:05PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Apple didn't just reveal the next Apple Watch—it's making an entirely new spin-off dedicated to more rugged and intense use. The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's answer to more "outdoors-y" style smartwatches, something Apple referred to as "...the most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever." On a base level, it utilizes a lightweight aerospace-grade titanium case and a flat sapphire front crystal screen for increased durability. And there are three new straps (Alpine, Ocean, and Trail) that have all been built to withstand various scenarios. Apple It also offers what Apple calls its biggest and brightest display so far, with several new face display customization options, including a more detailed compass. Said compass has itself been redesigned for the Apple Watch Ultra, providing a way to set custom waypoints and even use GPS to backtrack if you get lost. And you can use the Apple Watch Ultra as a legitimate dive computer thanks to its EN13319 depth certification (for up to 130 feet) and a new Oceanic+ app to manage your dives. Beyond that, the Apple Watch Ultra carries an even bigger battery than other models, allowing up to 36 hours of use on a single charge. Apple also teased that it could last for up to 60 hours when using a new (unnamed) battery optimization setting that will be debuting sometime later this fall. You can pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra now for $799 (all versions), with a release date set for September 23. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit