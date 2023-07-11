Apple Watch Ultra 2: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

The next Apple Watch Ultra could arrive alongside the iPhone 15 lineup later this year. I've combed through all the stories and rumors from experts and leakers to find out all the details. Here's the gist (please understand things could change; I'll update accordingly): This will be an insignificant update. The rumored microLED watch is postponed for a few more years.



Apple Watch Ultra 2 Release Date

Assuming when a new Apple Watch will be released is usually easy: just count up a year from the previous one. However, that's confirmed to be true only for Series 8, Series 7, etc. Since there's only been one Ultra model, there isn't any history anyone can use to make accurate predictions.

Still, I do think one is coming. The current model has the biggest and brightest display of any Apple Watch, lasts longer on a full charge than the Series 8, and sports the programmable Action Button. That's all to say that it has a place in the lineup for folks who want a premium fitness watch.

Another reason to believe there will be a new Apple Watch Ultra is that Mark Gurman says so! He's a common and trusted source for early news on all Apple products. He gets to the point in his late-June Power On newsletter, saying there will be an "updated version of the Ultra" this fall.

That said, there's still no official word about this from Apple, so we can't say anything with certainty. Last year's launch of the 1st-gen Ultra opened up a new line of smartwatches that could easily not follow the same year-after-year release schedule as the regular models.

Lifewire's Release Date Estimate September 2023 makes the most sense if we stick to Gurman's comment. That's the same month the current Apple Watch Ultra was released last year, and it's also the consensus for when we'll see the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Price Rumors

If the next Apple Watch Ultra arrives later this year with only iterative changes, there's a good chance it'll be listed for the same price as the current model: $799.

Pre-Order Information

There's nothing to pre-order yet because Apple hasn't unveiled the watch. We'll drop a link here to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the Apple Store whenever it becomes available.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Specs & Features

First, check out our description of the first Apple Watch Ultra for features that will undoubtedly make their way into this watch—for example, heart rate monitoring, ECG functions, temperature sensors, dual-band GPS, etc. If the watch arrives later this year, it'll ship with watchOS 10.

As for what will be new in the next Apple Watch Ultra, nobody knows yet. Right now, a big part of the conversation involves the idea that Apple will switch to using a microLED display for the 2nd-gen Watch Ultra. But according to The Elec (via MacRumors), high manufacturing costs have pushed that particular version's ETA into 2026.

It's unclear, however, if the next Ultra model will have this new display, and therefore the 2nd-gen watch isn't slated to be released until 2026, or if there will be a new watch this fall (like Gurman says) that uses the same OLED technology as the current model, and it's just the microLED version that's still a few years away.



I've heard several comments from Apple Watch fans saying they want a smaller version of the Apple Watch Ultra, so it's something at least some people are interested in. The microLED watch is rumored to have a 2.1-inch display, slightly larger than the 1.9-inch display on the current model.

I'm not sure how large the screen will be for the version that comes out this fall, but if the microLED edition is set to be larger than the current one, I don't have high hopes that the 2023 version will be any smaller than the 2022 model.

Earlier this year, Phone Arena reported on a patent (US-11571048-B1) granted to Apple that would place a camera on the bottom of the watch. The idea is to give the smartwatch picture-taking capabilities, and a special band with a quick-release latch could be used to easily detach the watch when you want to take a photo.

USPTO

I'm not too keen on trusting patents without any extra leaks to go with them so I wouldn't hold your breath. Plus, this would likely increase the watch's size, demand more from the battery, and push the already-high price even higher.

Then again, this isn't the first time Apple has toyed with the idea of a camera on the Apple Watch. We'll have to keep an eye on this!

Some minor improvements might include slightly better battery life and a software tweak to give users more freedom with what the Action Button can do.

Mark Gurman also mentioned the code name for this watch: N210. Besides that, there's not much else to report right now. I'll keep this page updated as more information flows in.

The Latest News About the Apple Watch Ultra 2

You can get more smart and connected news from Lifewire. Here are some early rumors and other stories about the next Apple Watch Ultra: