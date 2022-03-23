Apple Wallet Driver’s License and State ID Debuts in AZ

The option to store state IDs and driver's licenses in your Apple Wallet has just launched in Arizona, with more states and Puerto Rico rollouts coming "soon."



If you've been waiting to add your state ID or driver's license to your Apple Wallet since Apple first revealed its plans, you're either in luck or will have to wait a little longer. The feature has officially launched, but only for the state of Arizona at the moment. And so far, only the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is confirmed to accept it as verification of identification.

Apple

In the press release, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey said, "We're thrilled to bring the first driver's license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch."

For those who use Apple Wallet, live in AZ, and fly out of Phoenix Sky Harbor, you'lln tap your phone or Apple Watch at participating security checkpoints in place of showing a physical ID card. After which your iPhone or Apple Watch will let you know what info the TSA is requesting, then you can agree to share it via Touch ID or Face ID without unlocking your device.

Apple

Apple states that Apple Wallet IDs are available for iPhone 8 and newer running iOS 15.4, as well as Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 and up. Apple Wallet ID sharing is also not universal across all TSA checkpoints, so it suggests keeping an eye out for signage to make sure before readying your iPhone or Apple Watch

State IDs and driver's licenses in Apple Wallet are currently only available in the state of Arizona. Residents of Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and Puerto Rico will be able to start using the feature "soon."