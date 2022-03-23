News > Software & Apps Apple Wallet Driver’s License and State ID Debuts in AZ With 11 more states and the territory of Puerto Rico set to follow soon By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 23, 2022 01:23PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The option to store state IDs and driver's licenses in your Apple Wallet has just launched in Arizona, with more states and Puerto Rico rollouts coming "soon." If you've been waiting to add your state ID or driver's license to your Apple Wallet since Apple first revealed its plans, you're either in luck or will have to wait a little longer. The feature has officially launched, but only for the state of Arizona at the moment. And so far, only the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is confirmed to accept it as verification of identification. Apple In the press release, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey said, "We're thrilled to bring the first driver's license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch." For those who use Apple Wallet, live in AZ, and fly out of Phoenix Sky Harbor, you'lln tap your phone or Apple Watch at participating security checkpoints in place of showing a physical ID card. After which your iPhone or Apple Watch will let you know what info the TSA is requesting, then you can agree to share it via Touch ID or Face ID without unlocking your device. Apple Apple states that Apple Wallet IDs are available for iPhone 8 and newer running iOS 15.4, as well as Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 and up. Apple Wallet ID sharing is also not universal across all TSA checkpoints, so it suggests keeping an eye out for signage to make sure before readying your iPhone or Apple Watch State IDs and driver's licenses in Apple Wallet are currently only available in the state of Arizona. Residents of Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and Puerto Rico will be able to start using the feature "soon." Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit