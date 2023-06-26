Why Apple's Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Could Be Amazing for Fitness

Apple is working on AR fitness apps for the Vision Pro headset.

Immersive workouts with AR could motivate more people to exercise.

The biggest barrier is still technological.

Someone wearing a VR headset and working out at home. Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images

Apple has been working on fitness, workout, and wellness apps for its Vision Pro headset, which sounds amazing.

Both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) promise to be pretty great for fitness. According to a report from The Information, Apple is working on capabilities for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, like a yoga app that can track your breathing by using cameras to watch the rise and fall of your chest, a virtual cycling app, and more. It has explored creating workouts in partnership with Nike and has even thought about special face cushions designed for sweaty workouts. This could be huge.

"The ability to train in immersive and customizable environments can be highly motivating for users and make workouts more enjoyable. Imagine running in a lush forest or cycling through a picturesque mountain terrain—all within the confines of one's living room. The realism afforded by AR/VR could make workouts more engaging and may help individuals adhere to their fitness routines better," Harry Johns White, writer at sports website NBABlast, told Lifewire via email.

VR Workouts With Spatial Awareness

There are many great ways you could bring both AR and VR into fitness. VR is quite an obvious option, like running or cycling through a beautiful landscape or doing yoga next to a conveniently-silent waterfall, for example. You'd never have to see the dust under the sofa while doing a low cobra ever again.

VR workout apps already exist for other VR headsets, but Apple's unique take on VR would help out here. You could experience immersion, but dial it back with the Vision Pro's virtual crown, so you're not quite so isolated. And if another person enters the room, the Vision Pro lets them pop into your virtual world, too, avoiding surprises.

The realism afforded by AR/VR could make workouts more engaging and may help individuals adhere to their fitness routines better.

VR is neat for some kinds of workouts. Seated exercises, like a rowing machine or a stationary bike, are ideal because you can enjoy the scenery without worrying about losing spatial awareness and falling over.

"While VR can create immersive fitness experiences, users may need to ensure their physical surroundings are safe and free from obstacles to prevent accidents during workouts," says White.

Augmented Reality Workouts

Augmented reality, on the other hand, seems like it could be way more suitable. You might be able to see your yoga instructor right there in the room and perhaps move around them to better see how to do a particular stretch. Numbers and metrics could float large in the background, so you don't have to glance at your watch to read them.

And imagine a kickboxing workout with floating targets to kick and punch. Virtual zombies, for example.

With AR, you can still see your own limbs, as well as the room you're in. This, combined with the Vision Pro's almost zero-lag display, might be enough to stop you from losing your balance. Unless you're trying to move smoothly from a warrior three to a crane pose without falling over, but that's already tricky in normal reality.

Someone doing yoga while wearing virtual reality glasses. Alexandr Dubynin / Getty

"Some users on some devices can experience nausea, especially with more movement. This is an ongoing but solvable challenge with XR [mixed reality] devices, and Apple's Vision Pro does have lower latency that can eliminate this issue," AR/VR startupper Varag Gharibjanian told Lifewire via email.

There are also the physical challenges of wearing a headset while working out. Even with that special sweat-ready face cushion, you're still sweating into something clamped to your face. Plus, having a headset on the front of your head changes the balance of your noggin, and it will probably bounce around if you're doing anything like running or HIIT training.

And then there are the purely technical problems that all gadgets experience, like software glitches or the 'tail' cable that runs from the Vision Pro headset to its battery pack.

"AR/VR workouts […] rely heavily on technology, which can introduce technical glitches or limitations. Connectivity issues, software updates, or device compatibility can disrupt the user experience," Josh Petrawski, CEO at Sports and Fitness Exchange, told Lifewire via email.

But if those problems can be solved, fitness will become attractive to a whole lot more people. Virtual worlds could avoid the tedium of some exercises, while better sensors and body awareness could lead to more immersive experiences in already-engaging activities like yoga and dance.