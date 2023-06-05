Apple Vision Pro Features a Brand New Chipset and Dedicated Operating System

Apple just announced its mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, and followed it up with some specs and details.

First up, the standalone headset is powered by two beefy chips. The lion’s share of processing is handled by the same M2 chip found in recent Mac computers, but there’s also the brand-new R1 chip. The R1 handles processing coming from the device’s vast array of sensors, cameras, and microphones. To that end, the Apple Vision Pro boasts 12 cameras, six microphones, and five dedicated sensors. This combines to help the headset create a fully immersive experience with minimal lag.

Apple

As for the lenses, the Vision Pro boasts a pair of micro OLED screens, each the size of a postage stamp, that shows up to 23 million total pixels, with more than 4K resolution for each eye. This means it renders video in 4K with HDR, allowing fine text to look sharp from any angle. There’s also a dedicated spatial audio system for personalized sound. The exterior features a curved OLED panel that shows a digital representation of your eyes to other people in the room.

The front piece is one single formed chunk of 3D laminated glass with a digital crown up top for making adjustments. The remaining components are made from machined aluminum alloy, with a sturdy frame to protect those high-tech parts. Apple also says the design is somewhat modular to fit different head shapes and face types. There are even custom optical inserts that magnetically attach to the lenses for people who wear glasses.

Apple

The Vision Pro headset plugs into any standard outlet for all-day use but does include a standalone battery that slides into your pocket and connects via a cord. However, this battery only gets two hours of use per charge.

To accompany the Vision Pro, a dedicated operating system called visionOS brings a mixed-reality version of Apple’s standard design language with an affiliated app store. The Apple Vision Pro launches next year and starts at $3,499.