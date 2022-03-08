News > Computers Apple Unveils M1-Powered iPad Air With 5G Preorders start Friday By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 8, 2022 02:04PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More After all the anticipation, today’s Apple Event did not disappoint. The company just unveiled a refresh of their incredibly popular iPad Air line of consumer-focused tablets, as announced by CEO Tim Cook and detailed via an official press release. Apple This fifth-generation iPad Air comes a full 18 months after the last refresh and arrives with specs-a-plenty. First off, the new Air is powered by Apple’s powerful M1 chip, the very same chip that drives the latest iPad Pro and Macbook Pro models. All told, the tablet’s 8-core CPU promises up to 60 percent faster performance, with the updated 8-core GPU promising twice as fast graphics performance compared to the previous iteration. Cellular models are also outfitted with 5G connectivity for quicker on-the-go web access. All models feature a USB-C port and a new ultra-wide front-facing camera that allows the tablet access to Apple’s proprietary Center Stage camera feature. Not a lot has changed on the outside, with the new Air including the same edge-to-edge screen and TouchID-enabled power button as the fourth-gen tablet. Apple has noted, however, that parts of the device were manufactured using recycled components and materials, including aluminum in the enclosure and tin in the lodging port. Apple The new iPad Air is available in a suite of colors, including the iconic Space Gray, Starlight, pink, purple, and a new blue. As expected, these devices integrate with popular accessories such as the second-gen Apple Pencil. The revamped iPad Air is available for preorders on Friday, starting at $599, with actual availability on March 18. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit