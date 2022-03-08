Apple Unveils M1-Powered iPad Air With 5G

After all the anticipation, today’s Apple Event did not disappoint.

The company just unveiled a refresh of their incredibly popular iPad Air line of consumer-focused tablets, as announced by CEO Tim Cook and detailed via an official press release.

This fifth-generation iPad Air comes a full 18 months after the last refresh and arrives with specs-a-plenty. First off, the new Air is powered by Apple’s powerful M1 chip, the very same chip that drives the latest iPad Pro and Macbook Pro models.

All told, the tablet’s 8-core CPU promises up to 60 percent faster performance, with the updated 8-core GPU promising twice as fast graphics performance compared to the previous iteration.

Cellular models are also outfitted with 5G connectivity for quicker on-the-go web access. All models feature a USB-C port and a new ultra-wide front-facing camera that allows the tablet access to Apple’s proprietary Center Stage camera feature.

Not a lot has changed on the outside, with the new Air including the same edge-to-edge screen and TouchID-enabled power button as the fourth-gen tablet. Apple has noted, however, that parts of the device were manufactured using recycled components and materials, including aluminum in the enclosure and tin in the lodging port.

The new iPad Air is available in a suite of colors, including the iconic Space Gray, Starlight, pink, purple, and a new blue. As expected, these devices integrate with popular accessories such as the second-gen Apple Pencil.

The revamped iPad Air is available for preorders on Friday, starting at $599, with actual availability on March 18.