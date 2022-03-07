News > Streaming Apple TV+ Comes to Xfinity, Offers Free Previews And a three-month free trial for Xfinity customers By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 7, 2022 01:02PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The rollout has begun for Apple TV+ on Comcast's Xfinity devices—starting with the Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV and expanding to all other eligible devices over the next few weeks. Comcast has announced its plans—which are already underway—to make Apple TV+ available to its Xfinity customers, complete with free trials and preview options. Peter Stern, Apple's Vice President of Services, stated in the press release, "Apple TV+ offers the highest quality programming from the finest creators in the world... Our work with Comcast lights up that experience for tens of millions of new devices, and we are thrilled that so many Comcast customers have a compelling way to enjoy their new favorite shows on Apple TV+." Comcast Xfinity customers won't have to decide whether to join up based purely on the buzz surrounding its shows, however. Those who aren't subscribed to Apple's streaming service have the option of a free three-month trial if they sign up to try it out before April 25. Additionally, starting March 15 and running through March 21, Xfinity users will be able to preview the first seasons of several series at no cost. There won't even be a sign-up requirement—the option to check them out will just be there. Apple If you have Xfinity and want to take a look at what Apple TV+ has available, you can use the voice remote to either say "Apple TV Plus" or the name of a specific show you want to preview. Apple TV+ is available now for Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV users. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit