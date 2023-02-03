News > Streaming Apple TV, Music, and Homekit Fans Rejoice, Now On LG’s webOS TV Hub So many new streaming options By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 12:39PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Apple services are finally available on televisions running LG’s webOS hub platform. This brings all of the major Apple apps to third-party TVs that rely on LG’s platform, including over 200 brands like Aiwa, Konka, Hyundai, and more. The newly-added apps include Apple Music, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit. LG These apps had already been available on actual LG TVs, but not other TVs that run the company's webOS. So, this is going to bring the Apple ecosystem to a whole lot of new users that rely on budget-friendly smart TVs. Apple TV gives webOS users access to its growing library of content; the same goes for Apple Music. AirPlay allows users to stream content from their Apple products, iPhones and iPads, directly to the TV, adding some much-needed convenience. HomeKit is a smart home hub that assists with setting various control parameters. Unfortunately, AirPlay and HomeKit are reserved for newer TVs using webOS Hub 2.0, which was released late last year. The media streaming apps, however, are available to any TV using any version of webOS. "By offering a greater range of customization options to smart TV manufacturers and giving more convenience and choice of content to customers, ten times as many brands are now available on webOS Hub than in early 2021," the company wrote in the news release. Despite that limitation, this is a big move for both LG and Apple. It brings Apple's apps to televisions in over 100 countries across the globe and puts them within reach of more people than ever before. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit