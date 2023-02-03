Apple TV, Music, and Homekit Fans Rejoice, Now On LG’s webOS TV Hub

Apple services are finally available on televisions running LG’s webOS hub platform.

This brings all of the major Apple apps to third-party TVs that rely on LG’s platform, including over 200 brands like Aiwa, Konka, Hyundai, and more. The newly-added apps include Apple Music, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit.

LG

These apps had already been available on actual LG TVs, but not other TVs that run the company's webOS. So, this is going to bring the Apple ecosystem to a whole lot of new users that rely on budget-friendly smart TVs.

Apple TV gives webOS users access to its growing library of content; the same goes for Apple Music. AirPlay allows users to stream content from their Apple products, iPhones and iPads, directly to the TV, adding some much-needed convenience. HomeKit is a smart home hub that assists with setting various control parameters.

Unfortunately, AirPlay and HomeKit are reserved for newer TVs using webOS Hub 2.0, which was released late last year. The media streaming apps, however, are available to any TV using any version of webOS.

"By offering a greater range of customization options to smart TV manufacturers and giving more convenience and choice of content to customers, ten times as many brands are now available on webOS Hub than in early 2021," the company wrote in the news release.

Despite that limitation, this is a big move for both LG and Apple. It brings Apple's apps to televisions in over 100 countries across the globe and puts them within reach of more people than ever before.