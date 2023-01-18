Apple Teases a Wide Range of Content to Celebrate Black History Month

Apple is spotlighting a wide range of audio, video, and app-related content to celebrate Black History Month.

It's all part of the company's Black Unity Collection, and it includes TV and film collections curated by Dr. Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia University School of Journalism. The theme on offer this year is "The Matter of Black Lives," though Apple has not released a list of the films and shows included in this collection.

Apple

Apple Music is also getting in on the action with themed radio programming on Apple Music 1 and related channels, adjacent playlists, and more. Apple Maps is getting some new guides created by the Smithsonian to shine a light on the struggle for civil rights throughout the past century.

The App Store will take the opportunity to highlight apps and games by Black creators or those intended for Black communities. Among these titles are Dot’s Home, a 2022 App Store Award-winning game designed to educate users on housing disparities experienced in communities of color.

Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, Apple News, and Apple Fitness+ will all be releasing themed content throughout February.

Apple

On the physical side of things, the company is launching a new watch band, the Black Unity Sport Loop. This band features the word “Unity” woven into the loop using red, black, and green yarns to pay homage to the Pan-African flag. There will also be an accompanying digital watch face and iPhone wallpaper available for download.

The watch band is available for preorder now for $50 and releases on January 24.