News > Software & Apps Apple Store App Gets Annual 'Let it Snow' Feature This easter egg is for the winter holidays By Allison Murray Allison Murray Twitter Tech News Reporter Southern Illinois University Allison reports on all things tech. She's a news junky that keeps her eye on the latest trends. Allison is a writer working out of Chicago, IL, with her only coworker: her cat Norbert. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 6, 2021 02:25PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Twitter Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Thanks to a yearly holiday tradition, the Apple Store app can turn your screen into a snow globe. According to Apple Insider, this annual Christmas Easter egg is available on the Apple Store app. To get the snow globe effect, open the Apple Store app and search “let it snow” in the search bar, and your phone screen will be filled with fluttering snowflakes. Getty Images/FangXiaNuo If you are using the app on your iPhone or iPad for holiday shopping, you can even shake your device, and the snow swirls around like an actual snow globe. The Apple Store app is free to download from the App Store. The Apple Store app has done some type of yearly snow globe easter egg for several years now and has become one of the tech company's holiday traditions. Other hidden Apple Store app easter eggs include giant floating "10" balloons for the app's 10th anniversary last year. Apple also has been known to hide surprising features in its keynote invites that come alive when you scan the invite with your iPhone. The October Apple event invite contained a graphic that had a "zooming into hyperspace" effect with the event's date. Although Apple has done Easter Eggs in the past, Google is much more well-known for its hidden easter eggs in its Play Store. For example, the Play Store has featured hidden mini-games, like an interactive hot air balloon game and the Chrome dino mini-game, which would appear when you had internet connection difficulties while using the Play Store. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit