Apple Says WWDC Will Be All-Online for 2022

Apple has announced that its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2022 will be all-online once more.

The company hasn't said too much about the specifics of what will be covered during the week-long event, but Apple has stated that it will include iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS "innovations." According to the announcement, "Apple's growing global community of more than 30 million developers will gain insight and access to the technologies and tools to bring their visions into reality."



In addition to the Keynote and State of the Union presentations, Apple plans to include more resources to help developers (would-be and otherwise) grow. More digital lounges for discussions, more learning labs, and more shared information sessions.

On the first day of the event (June 6), Apple will also play host to a limited number of students and developers in Apple Park, where they can watch both initial presentation videos together. Apple says space is limited, however, and recommends keeping an eye on the WWDC22 website for more details to be released soon.



Swift Playgrounds is also seeing a bit of a push, with Apple issuing a new student challenge using the development app. For 2022, they're being asked to create a project of their own choosing, but it has to be made in Swift Playgrounds.



WWDC22 will begin on Monday, June 6, and continue through Friday, June 10.