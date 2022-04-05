News > Software & Apps Apple Says WWDC Will Be All-Online for 2022 Apple Park will also host some students and developers for a day By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 5, 2022 01:30PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Apple has announced that its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2022 will be all-online once more. The company hasn't said too much about the specifics of what will be covered during the week-long event, but Apple has stated that it will include iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS "innovations." According to the announcement, "Apple's growing global community of more than 30 million developers will gain insight and access to the technologies and tools to bring their visions into reality." Apple In addition to the Keynote and State of the Union presentations, Apple plans to include more resources to help developers (would-be and otherwise) grow. More digital lounges for discussions, more learning labs, and more shared information sessions. On the first day of the event (June 6), Apple will also play host to a limited number of students and developers in Apple Park, where they can watch both initial presentation videos together. Apple says space is limited, however, and recommends keeping an eye on the WWDC22 website for more details to be released soon. Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images Swift Playgrounds is also seeing a bit of a push, with Apple issuing a new student challenge using the development app. For 2022, they're being asked to create a project of their own choosing, but it has to be made in Swift Playgrounds. WWDC22 will begin on Monday, June 6, and continue through Friday, June 10. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit