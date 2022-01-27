News > Software & Apps Apple Says It's Fixed the iCloud CloudKit Synching Bug Now developers can re-implement sync features in their apps By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 27, 2022 10:53AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Apple has finally fixed an ongoing CloudKit bug that caused problems with iCloud syncing for many third-party developers and their users. In November 2021, developers began reporting CloudKit errors that would cause previously-functioning sync features to stop working. The ongoing issues even led to some developers dropping sync features altogether. Now Apple has confirmed looking into the bug and stated its engineers have implemented a fix. courtneyk / Getty Images The bug often resulted in users receiving a "Request failed" 503 error or "Service Unavailable," even when the developer didn't change the underlying app code. The result was that many users could not properly sync their data between devices. With no luck in reproducing the bug to try and solve the problem, developers reached out to Apple for help but were often redirected to Apple's Feedback Assistant. Apple did confirm looking into these reports but did not comment on why developers were being told to contact Feedback Assistant instead of Support. "The errors seen here resemble request-throttling that may be affecting a specific user, or the container as a whole," Apple stated in its reply, "An underlying issue caused an elevated number of these error responses to be returned to your CloudKit apps in certain situations, and has since been resolved." It went on to say, "You should no longer see these error messages from the CloudKit console or from devices running your app." If you've encountered this bug before, your apps' sync features should begin to work properly now. Though if the developer shut off sync features, you'll need to wait for them to be re-implemented first. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit