Apple Reveals New Mac Studio Desktop and Display

Available in M1 Max and M1 Ultra models

Alongside a new iPhone and iPad, Apple introduced a new desktop computer, the Mac Studio, and the Studio Display, at the March 8 event.

Available in two distinct models, the Mac Studio is intended for a more creative audience as its processors can render large 3D environments and allow musicians to work with hundreds of tracks and virtual instruments at once. The Studio Display is a 27-inch, 5K Retina monitor complete with a 12MP camera and six-speaker system.

Mac Studio and Studio Display

Apple

The two models are differentiated by which M1 chip they use. The M1 Max model has a 10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficient cores. It has 32GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, but you can expand both to meet your needs.

The other model houses the new M1 Ultra chip. This model has a massive 20-core CPU, housing 16 performance cores and four efficiency cores. The M1 Ultra model has 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, but can be configured with up to 8TB of space.

Both models come in a compact form factor, similar to the Mac Mini. The housing has a height of 3.7-inches and a width of 7.7-inches, but the M1 Ultra model is heavier (7.9 pounds) than the M1 Max model (5.9 pounds).

Photograph at work on Mac Studio

Apple

Powering the camera and speakers on the Studio Display is the A13 Bionic chip for a high-quality experience. Its screen is made from a special nano-texture glass that dissipates light to reduce glare.

Both Studio models will be available starting March 18, but you can preorder right now. The M1 Max model will cost you $1,999, and the M1 Ultra model costs $3,999. Payment plans are available for both.

