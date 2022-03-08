News > Computers Apple Reveals New Mac Studio Desktop and Display Available in M1 Max and M1 Ultra models By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 8, 2022 03:18PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Alongside a new iPhone and iPad, Apple introduced a new desktop computer, the Mac Studio, and the Studio Display, at the March 8 event. Available in two distinct models, the Mac Studio is intended for a more creative audience as its processors can render large 3D environments and allow musicians to work with hundreds of tracks and virtual instruments at once. The Studio Display is a 27-inch, 5K Retina monitor complete with a 12MP camera and six-speaker system. Apple The two models are differentiated by which M1 chip they use. The M1 Max model has a 10-core CPU with eight performance cores and two efficient cores. It has 32GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, but you can expand both to meet your needs. The other model houses the new M1 Ultra chip. This model has a massive 20-core CPU, housing 16 performance cores and four efficiency cores. The M1 Ultra model has 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, but can be configured with up to 8TB of space. Both models come in a compact form factor, similar to the Mac Mini. The housing has a height of 3.7-inches and a width of 7.7-inches, but the M1 Ultra model is heavier (7.9 pounds) than the M1 Max model (5.9 pounds). Apple Powering the camera and speakers on the Studio Display is the A13 Bionic chip for a high-quality experience. Its screen is made from a special nano-texture glass that dissipates light to reduce glare. Both Studio models will be available starting March 18, but you can preorder right now. The M1 Max model will cost you $1,999, and the M1 Ultra model costs $3,999. Payment plans are available for both. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit