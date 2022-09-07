Apple Reveals New AirPods Pro Model With Better Ambient Noise Reduction

Apple has just revealed a refresh of its immensely popular earbuds, the AirPods Pro, at the company's "Far Out" streaming event.

The second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds are equipped with the brand new H2 chipset to increase audio fidelity and make connecting to your other Apple devices even easier. This chipset has also been designed with ambient noise reduction, offering twice the amount of noise cancellation as the previous model.

Apple

Additionally, the transparency mode has been given a boost, as the algorithms are now better at automatically adjusting the speakers to allow you to hear the world around you when needed.

The battery life is also better, as the earbuds themselves can get six hours of life per charge, with the new charging case allowing for two or three uses before it needs to hit the power outlet. The charging case has been redesigned and now integrates with any Lightning cable, Apple Watch charger, or any Qi or MagSafe charger.

Apple

Apple’s flagship earbuds have always included features to make them easy to locate, as they are small, but now this technology extends to the charging case, too. Just like the buds, the case now includes a speaker on the bottom to make it easier to find. The buds are also covered by Apple’s tracking software and include a lanyard for attaching them to a keychain or any other secure location.

The new AirPods Pro are fully recyclable at Apple Stores and feature magnets made from fully recyclable materials. Additionally, the packaging is now fully recyclable, and all plastic has been removed.

The second-generation AirPods Pro are available for pre-order on September 9 for $250, and officially release on September 23, with personalized engraving provided free of charge.