News > Smart & Connected Life Apple Reveals New AirPods Pro Model With Better Ambient Noise Reduction The new H2 chip also increases immersion and sound quality By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on September 7, 2022 02:22PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Apple has just revealed a refresh of its immensely popular earbuds, the AirPods Pro, at the company's "Far Out" streaming event. The second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds are equipped with the brand new H2 chipset to increase audio fidelity and make connecting to your other Apple devices even easier. This chipset has also been designed with ambient noise reduction, offering twice the amount of noise cancellation as the previous model. Apple Additionally, the transparency mode has been given a boost, as the algorithms are now better at automatically adjusting the speakers to allow you to hear the world around you when needed. The battery life is also better, as the earbuds themselves can get six hours of life per charge, with the new charging case allowing for two or three uses before it needs to hit the power outlet. The charging case has been redesigned and now integrates with any Lightning cable, Apple Watch charger, or any Qi or MagSafe charger. Apple Apple’s flagship earbuds have always included features to make them easy to locate, as they are small, but now this technology extends to the charging case, too. Just like the buds, the case now includes a speaker on the bottom to make it easier to find. The buds are also covered by Apple’s tracking software and include a lanyard for attaching them to a keychain or any other secure location. The new AirPods Pro are fully recyclable at Apple Stores and feature magnets made from fully recyclable materials. Additionally, the packaging is now fully recyclable, and all plastic has been removed. The second-generation AirPods Pro are available for pre-order on September 9 for $250, and officially release on September 23, with personalized engraving provided free of charge. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit