Apple Refreshes Mac Pro and Mac Studio Line With New M2 Ultra Chip

Apple just introduced a refresh to its professional-grade desktops, the Mac Pro and Mac Studio, in addition to a new chip to power them.

The new Mac Pro and Mac Studio computers are outfitted with the just-announced Apple Silicon M2 Ultra chipset for impressive performance. Like previous Mac Pro entries, this refresh is marketed directly toward serious creative professionals. As a matter of fact, Apple says this is the most powerful Mac ever made, with a 24-core CPU and up to a 64-core GPU.

Jennifer Munn announcing the new Mac Studio at WWDC 2023. Apple

To that end, company reps touted the accelerated video processing available with the refresh, with Afterburner performance built-in for speedy editing. The company said the desktop is powerful enough to handle seven instances of Afterburner running concurrently. It can also handle 24 simultaneous 4K camera feeds and encode all of them to ProRes in real-time without the use of multiple machines.

This is a highly upgradeable computer, thanks to six open PCi gen 4 expansion slots and a robust array of ports, with three USB-A ports, two high-bandwidth HDMI ports that support 8K resolution, a pair of 10Gb Ethernet ports, and a headphone jack that integrates with high impedance models. The new Mac Pro is available in both a standard tower design and a rack mount enclosure with RAM upgrades going all the way up to an eye-watering 192GB.

All of this is great news for creatives but bad news for bank accounts. The Mac Pro ships next week, with a starting price of $7,000.

All the spec announced for the M2 Ultra Mac Pro. Apple

The refreshed Mac Studio is not quite as powerful as its more expensive sibling, but this is still a beast of a computer, thanks to the M2 Ultra chip. It’s up to three times faster than the previously-released Mac Studio and up to six-times faster than any Intel-based Mac. It features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and up to 192GB of RAM with 800GB/s of unified memory for workstation-class performance.

The new Mac Studio will be available next week, at the relatively modest starting price of $2,000.