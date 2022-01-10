News > Smart & Connected Life Apple Quietly Discontinues Beats Pill+ Speaker You can still find it, but probably not for long By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 10, 2022 02:30PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More It looks like the Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker might be on the outs, as listings have been quietly removed from several major online retailers. If you've been planning on purchasing a Beats Pill+ portable speaker, you might want to grab what you can find now. Listings for the wireless speaker have been removed from multiple storefronts, including Apple's webstore and the official Beats by Dre shop. B&H Photo also lists the Beats Pill+ as "discontinued." William Bayreuther / Unsplash Granted the Pill+ is over six years old now. It made its debut in October of 2015. But as 9to5Mac points out there doesn't seem to be a new model on the horizon to act as a replacement. In fact, Apple no longer appears to have any properly portable speakers. While the HomePod Mini may be small and can connect wirelessly, it still needs to be plugged into a wall to be functional. It's worth noting that, while the Pill+ may be disappearing, there are still other portable speaker options for Apple users. Lifewire's own pick for the best overall portable speaker, the JBL Flip 5, is still readily available, for example. As of this writing, you can still find the Beats Pill+ for its lower $169 price point on Amazon. It's also still showing in stock for the regular $229 MSRP at Target and Walmart. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit