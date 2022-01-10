Apple Quietly Discontinues Beats Pill+ Speaker

It looks like the Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker might be on the outs, as listings have been quietly removed from several major online retailers.

If you've been planning on purchasing a Beats Pill+ portable speaker, you might want to grab what you can find now. Listings for the wireless speaker have been removed from multiple storefronts, including Apple's webstore and the official Beats by Dre shop. B&H Photo also lists the Beats Pill+ as "discontinued."

William Bayreuther / Unsplash

Granted the Pill+ is over six years old now. It made its debut in October of 2015. But as 9to5Mac points out there doesn't seem to be a new model on the horizon to act as a replacement.

In fact, Apple no longer appears to have any properly portable speakers. While the HomePod Mini may be small and can connect wirelessly, it still needs to be plugged into a wall to be functional.

It's worth noting that, while the Pill+ may be disappearing, there are still other portable speaker options for Apple users. Lifewire's own pick for the best overall portable speaker, the JBL Flip 5, is still readily available, for example.

As of this writing, you can still find the Beats Pill+ for its lower $169 price point on Amazon. It's also still showing in stock for the regular $229 MSRP at Target and Walmart.