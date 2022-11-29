Apple Music Replay Is Back With Some Fresh New Features

Apple Music Replay is back for 2022, and it's received a few upgrades compared to previous years.

Another year is almost over, making it prime time to reflect on the last 334 to 365 days with Apple Music's updated Replay features. Apple Music subscribers can now look up their listening stats for the year, share details with friends and family, or take a gander at the newly-revealed Top Charts.

This year's redesigned Replay has expanded its listening insights to give you a more nuanced and thorough breakdown of your top songs, artists, genres, etc. You can even see if you qualify as one of the top 100 listeners in a given category, then share any of those insights via social media or messaging. But if you'd prefer to keep things simple, there's also a new personal highlight reel Apple Music will put together for you.

"When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music," said Apple Music and Beats VP, Oliver Schusser, in the announcement. "And we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers."

2022's Top Charts for Apple Music have also been revealed, with over 50 different Top 100s for various countries and categories for Global, Spatial Audio, and more. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "STAY" are Apple Music's number-one song globally for 2022, but there are 99 other songs on that list, too.

You can check out your Apple Music Replay 2022 stats from today through December 31st—provided you're subscribed to the service and have listened to enough music throughout the year. Or you can head to the Apple Music website to look at the year's top charts if you'd like to see how your favorites stacked up this time around.