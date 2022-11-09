News > Streaming Apple Music Names a Surprising Artist of the Year—Here's the Scoop ‘Artistic excellence and influence on global culture’ By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 11:10AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Apple Music has officially named rapper and singer Bad Bunny as its artist of the year. This is quite a meteoric rise for the musician, as Apple Music named him the best up-and-coming artist just four years ago, and now he is ruling the roost. As such, Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, had the most-streamed album on the platform in 2022. Apple Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti was released in May and represented the artist's sixth album in four years. Not only was it the biggest album on the platform this year, but also the biggest Latin album of all time. Apple says this represents a "seismic shift" in the global music scene. "Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience." Bunny’s recent album also holds the record for first-day streams worldwide, and the artist also held 22 simultaneous spots in the top 100 chart. His songs have reached the top spot in 34 countries worldwide and hit the top ten in 77 countries. To celebrate, Apple let the artist curate the popular La Fórmula playlist and turned the live Apple Music 1 radio station into a Bad Bunny retrospective for the day. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit